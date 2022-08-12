InventHelp Inventor Develops Seat Belt Indicator for Airplanes (DCD-169)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been on several flights where the attendant tapped me while sleeping to check that my seat belt was buckled. I thought there could be a better way for attendants to check," said an inventor, from Lanham, Md., "so I invented ISAH'S IDEA. My design would ensure compliance while saving time, avoiding disruptions and promoting social distancing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a clear way to indicate if airline passengers are wearing their seat belts. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the flight attendant to check sleeping passengers. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to avoid disruptions. The invention features a reliable and accurate design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the airlines and other modes of public transportation. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp