Chemomab Adds Highly Experienced Executives Further Strengthening Its R&D and Clinical Capabilities

─Appoints Ilan Vaknin, PhD, as Vice President of Research & Development and Christina Crater, MD, as Vice President of Clinical Development─

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the addition of Ilan Vaknin, PhD, MBA, as Vice President of Research & Development and Christina Crater, MD, as Vice President of Clinical Development.

Chemomab Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

"Chemomab is distinguished by the strength of its science, and we are fortunate these two premiere scientific and medical professionals are assuming critical roles as we progress the development of CM-101, our pipeline in a product with breakthrough potential," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. "We are preparing to report topline results from our Phase 2 trial in liver fibrosis patients later this year, we are expanding our Phase 2 trial of CM-101 in primary sclerosing cholangitis, we will soon be launching a Phase 2 biological proof of concept trial in systemic sclerosis, and we are assessing potential new indications for CM-101 in other fibro-inflammatory disorders. Dr. Vaknin's more than 20 years of broad-ranging experience in immunology, bioassay development, and antibody R&D and manufacturing will be invaluable as we work to accelerate advancement of our pipeline programs."

Dr. Vaknin brings Chemomab more than two decades of biotechnology drug discovery and development experience in immunology, antibody development, translational research and bioassay development, including more than a decade in senior science roles at Compugen, Ltd. He most recently served as Director of Preclinical Bioassays, where he oversaw preclinical bioassay development and related activities, while working with computational and validation teams to support discovery of novel drug targets and biomarkers. Prior to Compugen, Dr. Vaknin served as Chief Technology Officer at Active P, where he led the development of orally available therapeutic peptides. Earlier in his career, he served as External Scientific Consultant for the Department of Neurobiology at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science. Dr. Vaknin holds a PhD in immunology and a BA in life sciences from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he also received an MBA in finance.

Dr. Pfost continued, "Dr. Crater's extensive background in medical affairs and clinical trial design and execution across a broad range of therapeutic indications will be instrumental as we ramp up our clinical activities. She has highly relevant experience leading clinical research programs in immuno-inflammation and orphan diseases. Her decade as a front-line physician gives her a first-hand appreciation for the essential roles of patients and physicians in the successful development of new therapies. I am delighted to welcome Ilan and Chris to the Chemomab senior team at this exciting time in our evolution."

Dr. Crater has served as a medical monitor, safety physician, therapeutic expert and study director in all phases of clinical development, including extensive experience in data quality and safety monitoring. Her career spans working in-house at pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as at major clinical research organizations (CROs). Previously Dr. Crater served as Senior Clinical Trial Physician at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she was responsible for the review and interpretation of clinical data while contributing to strategic decisions on clinical study design and asset advancement. Dr. Crater also served in senior clinical development roles with PRA Health Sciences and PAREXEL International. Earlier in her career, Dr. Crater worked as an internal medicine physician. She received an MD degree from the University of Tennessee and holds a BS from Rhodes College. Dr. Crater is board certified in Internal Medicine.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022. For more information, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including: risks related to Chemomab's ability to effectively implement the revised clinical strategy and its ability to achieve the anticipated results; risks related to the projections and associated benefits in pursuing the contemplated changes to the clinical strategy; risks associated with the ongoing transitions of certain of our executive officers; the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; risks related to Chemomab's ability to correctly manage its operating expenses and its expenses; Chemomab's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, focusing on CM-101; the timing of initiation of Chemomab's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Chemomab's clinical trials including any potential delays associated with Chemomab's contemplated revised clinical strategy; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Chemomab's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Chemomab's product candidates; Chemomab's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Chemomab's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Chemomab's and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:



Media: Investor Relations: Barbara Lindheim Irina Koffler Chemomab Therapeutics LifeSci Advisors, LLC Consulting Vice President Phone: +1-917-734-7387 Investor & Public Relations, ir@chemomab.com Strategic Communications Phone: +1-917-355-9234 barbara@chemomab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.