T-MOBILE ACCELERATOR STARTUP, KRIKEY BRINGS PUPPIES TO THE FLOW BLOCKCHAIN

A new 3D, animated, interactive NFT game lets fans adopt a metaverse best friend

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krikey, a gaming studio with more than 5 million users, announced the launch of SolarPups on the Flow blockchain today. Krikey is also a part of the T-Mobile XR Accelerator. SolarPups is a 3D, animated, interactive NFT game where fans can adopt, play, breed, collect and sell NFT puppies. The NFTs are available today at www.solarpups.com . The playtime and breeding features will launch August 22nd.

T-Mobile Accelerator Startup, Krikey Brings NFT Puppies to The Flow Blockchain

The SolarPups game is a great experience for those new to web3. "Inspired by CryptoKitties and virtual pet games of our childhood, this game innovates on the future of play," said Ketaki Shriram, Chief Technology Officer at Krikey. By building on next-generation blockchain Flow–home to industry-leading NFT properties like NBA Top Shot–Krikey is giving SolarPups the right foundation for consumer-scale growth and adoption.

"T-Mobile is always seeking to push the boundaries of 5G and expand adoption of 5G networks," said John Saw, Executive Vice President, Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "We are excited to support the SolarPups team as one of our current Accelerator cohort companies, working together with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces platform to power the next wave of 5G innovation."

In the first NFT mint, fans can adopt from a group of 1,500 NFT Shiba Inu puppies featuring unique traits including a hawaiian shirt, christmas sweater, sunglasses, tiaras, crowns and more!

"I couldn't be more excited to see CryptoKitties inspiring new generations of NFT-based games and entertainment," said Dete Shirley, CryptoKitties Co-founder and CTO at Dapper Labs. "The 3D, interactive elements of SolarPups will offer players interesting new game dimensions to explore–all made possible by building on Flow."

SolarPups NFTs are available at www.solarpups.com .

About Krikey

Krikey is the company behind SolarPups. They have partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google Maps, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. The Krikey app is ranked in the Top 25 Social Apps on the Google Play Store in India. Krikey was named to the Fast Company list of Best Apps and Games of 2020. For more information, please visit www.krikey.com and www.solarpups.com .

About Flow

Flow is the blockchain designed to be the foundation of Web3 and the open metaverse, supporting consumer-scale decentralized applications, NFTs, DeFi, DAOs, and more. Powered by Cadence, an original programming language built specifically for digital assets, Flow empowers developers to innovate and push the limits that will bring the next billion to Web3. Created by a team that has consistently delivered industry-leading consumer-scale Web3 experiences including CryptoKitties, Dapper, and NBA Top Shot, Flow is an open, decentralized platform with a thriving ecosystem of creators from top brands, development studios, venture-backed startups, crypto leaders, and more. For more information, visit www.flow.com .

