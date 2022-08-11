SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2023 ASCENT WITH NEW STYLING, ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES, UPDATED MULTIMEDIA, AND NEW ONYX EDITION LIMITED

Ascent receives a bolder look with redesigned front and rear elements

EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology with Wide-Angle Mono Camera

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ are standard

New Surround View Camera featuring a 360-degree overhead view available

Standard SUBARU STARLINK ® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

Debut of new Onyx Edition Limited trim level

Starting price of $33,895

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America Inc. today announced pricing on the 2023 Ascent 3-row SUV with updated exterior styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. Also new for 2023, the Onyx Edition Limited debuts with a comprehensive list of features.

Subaru Announces Pricing on 2023 Ascent with New Styling, Enhanced Safety Features, Updated Multimedia, and New Onyx Edition Limited (PRNewswire)

Available in six trim levels – Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Onyx Edition Limited, Limited, and Touring – the 2023 Ascent arrives in Subaru retailers this winter.

With a starting price of $33,895, the 2023 Ascent receives a bolder look from a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille; redesigned LED headlights; and a more aggressive front bumper cover. The new front bumper cover features new lower-edge air ducts to improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle. At the back of the vehicle, updated Konoji (C-shaped) taillights further exemplify the SUV's fresh look for 2023.

The 2023 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. Also standard across the model line is a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the EyeSight System's stereo cameras.

Models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert now include Automatic Emergency Steering, a new safety feature that works in conjunction with the EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking to help steer the vehicle to avoid a collision when travelling at speeds under 50 mph.

New Cabin Connect amplifies the driver's voice to the third-row occupants, improving communication inside the vehicle. The new convenience feature is available on trim levels equipped with Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound speaker system.

For enhanced all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle. The new system uses images from four vehicle cameras and combines them to create a single image for a bird's-eye view of the area around the entire vehicle.

The Onyx Edition(s), Limited, and Touring come standard dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. X-MODE functions include SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

The 2023 Ascent 3-row SUV includes an extensive roster of standard amenities including Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist; Seat Belt Reminder for every seat; front tri-zone and rear automatic climate control; automatic power door locks; power windows and side mirrors; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in front center console; USB-A and USB-C charge ports in rear center console; dual USB-A input/charge ports in third row; 19 cupholders; raised roof rails; and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

New for 2023, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard across the model line. The 11.6-inch center information display offers a high-definition touchscreen for multimedia, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle configuration settings. The multimedia system includes wireless Apple CarPlay; wireless Android Auto; AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone, text, and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

Equipped with a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb.towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

All trim levels come standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. The Ascent is an efficient SUV, with 20 city/26 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy for models with 18-inch wheels, delivering a range of over 500 miles on a single tank. Ascent models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve 19 city/25 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy.

Priced from $36,495, the Premium trim includes all standard equipment from the Base and adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; body-color side mirrors; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power driver seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; and second-row independent Automatic Climate Control; and the All-Weather Package.

The Ascent Premium is offered in either 7- or 8-passenger configurations. The SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services and Wi-Fi hotspot are available with subscription on Premium and higher trim levels.

A $1,460 convenience package for Premium with 8-passenger seating includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Power Rear Gate; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®. These features are standard on Premium with 7-passenger seating.

The Onyx Edition is priced at $41,295 and equipped with exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the seats are wrapped in Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material for durability and easy clean up.

The Onyx Edition builds upon the 7-passenger Premium trim and adds standard convenience features including Dual-function X-MODE; Heated Steering Wheel (360-degree); LED fog lights; panoramic moonroof; and cargo cover.

Priced at $46,295, The Onyx Edition Limited comes equipped with new Surround View Monitor System for better situational awareness when parking. Additional features that build on the Onyx Edition include the 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system; DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System; 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory; adjustable driver's seat cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; second row outboard heated seat positions; second row sunshades; and exterior power mirrors with 2-position memory synchronized with driver's seat position memory. Standard dual USB-A input/charge ports are included in the third row, bringing the total number of ports to six.

Starting at $41,595, the well-equipped Limited includes all Premium features and adds Reverse Automatic Braking; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; DriverFocus; LED fog lights; Dual-Function X-Mode; and Power Rear Gate.

Additional standard features include a 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory; adjustable driver's seat cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; second row outboard heated seat positions; second row sunshades; and exterior power mirrors with 2-position memory synchronized with driver's seat position memory. For added convenience, the third row comes equipped with dual USB-A input/charge ports.

Externally, the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights; lower door cladding with chrome accents; body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish. The Limited is available in either 7- or 8-passenger configurations.

An option package that includes Cabin Connect; Surround View Monitor; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound system with 14 speakers; panoramic moonroof; and retractable cargo cover is available for $3,550.

Priced at $48,195, the top-of-the-line Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille; chrome door handles; and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and Java Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with tan stitching. Also available on select exterior colors, is Slate Black perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard on Touring.

The Touring adds new Cabin Connect and Surround View Monitor along with 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound system with 14 speakers; Panoramic Moonroof; Rain-Sensing Wipers; 180-degree front-view camera; and retractable cargo cover.

The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a Zero-Landfill Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

Model/Trim Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery Ascent 8 passenger 01 $33,895 $35,120 Ascent Premium 8 passenger 11 $36,495 $37,720 Ascent Premium 8 passenger 12 $37,955 $39,180 Ascent Premium 7 passenger 12 $37,955 $39,180 Ascent Onyx Edition 7 passenger 22 $41,295 $42,520 Ascent Limited 8 passenger 21 $41,595 $42,820 Ascent Limited 8 passenger 23 $45,145 $46,370 Ascent Limited 7 passenger 21 $41,595 $42,820 Ascent Limited 7 passenger 23 $45,145 $46,370 Ascent Onyx Edition

Limited 7 passenger 31 $46,295 $47,520 Ascent Touring 7 passenger 41 $48,195 $49,420

2023 Ascent Option Packages (Included in Pricing Above) Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 11 Standard Model- Premium N/A 12 Convenience Package: Power Rear Gate + Keyless

Access w/ Push- Button Start + Auto-Dim Mirror

w/Compass & HomeLink + Reverse Automatic

Braking $1,460 21 Standard Model N/A 22 Standard Model N/A 23 Technology Package: 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation;

Harman Kardon audio w/ QuantumLogic Surround Sound + Panoramic Moonroof + Cargo Cover $3,550 31 Standard Model N/A 41 Standard Model- Touring: Java Brown or Slate Black

Perforated Leather N/A Destination & Delivery is $1,225 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ,

NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,375 for retailers in Alaska.

