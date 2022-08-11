Regain Your Energy Edge with Supercharged Mitochondria

DrTalks.com has partnered with Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, and 40+ experts to dive into the explosive potential of mitochondria at an 8-day virtual summit.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join DrTalks.com with the creator of "Reclaim Your Energy Edge," Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, from Tuesday, August 23rd through Tuesday, August 30th for the Restore Your Mitochondrial Matrix Summit , a free virtual event exploring the impact of mitochondrial health on focus, energy, and productivity. Featured guests include Kashif Khan (CEO of The DNA Company), Cynthia Thurlow (Best-Selling Author), and Dr. Wendie Trubow (Functional Medicine Expert). Each expert will be interviewed directly by Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC.

We all experience two kinds of energy: body energy and cellular energy. We talk a lot about body energy. It's what we feel with a jolt of caffeine and lack when we miss a few hours of sleep. But cellular energy is deeper. It's the energy we create within our cells to do everything from sleeping and singing to writing novels and creating business plans. And it comes from healthy, functional mitochondria - aka the powerhouse of the cell. To be focused, productive, and thriving, you need healthy mitochondria.

The Restore Your Mitochondrial Matrix Summit brings together more than 50 guest speakers, including doctors, women's health experts, functional medicine practitioners, naturopaths, chronic illness experts, and more to discuss all the ways our mitochondria impact our mental and physical well-being. Topics will center around mitochondrial health, including signs of mitochondrial dysfunction, ways to support healthy mitochondria, complementary treatments, and more. Attendees will discover practical and effective ways to boost their energy, regain focus, and become the powerhouses of productivity they KNOW you can be - because they used to be!

This summit is for anyone who wants to supercharge the energy-creation center of their cells for improved focus, motivation, and productivity. Register for the Restore Your Mitochondrial Matrix Summit and reclaim your energy edge!

About Laura Frontiero: Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, has spent more than 22 years blending traditional and functional medicine to help her clients boost their energy, balance their hormones, renew their mental focus, feel great in their bodies, and be productive again. She believes the key to optimal wellness is identifying and clarifying the root causes of our underlying health problems, starting with inflammation, gut health, and mitochondrial function.

