Raydiant's Partnership with Square Represents Exciting New Era for Restaurants and Retailers

New collaboration offers automated menu updates, powers POS self-service kiosks, and gamifies employee experiences to streamline transactions and alleviate staffing issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the in-location experience platform for brick-and-mortar enterprises, today announced its partnership with Square , the globally trusted software, payments and hardware company. The collaboration sets the tone for the future of brick-and-mortar by empowering businesses to create next-level in-store experiences for both customers and employees.

Raydiant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Raydiant) (PRNewswire)

"Restaurant and retail merchants just endured potentially the most difficult two years of business they've ever had," said Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant's CEO. "They want simple, streamlined processes that keep sales up, employees happy, and customers loyal. For the first time ever, this simplification of a tedious back-end process allows retailers to shift their focus from operations to hospitality. They can return to nurturing the heart and soul of their businesses."

By integrating with Raydiant's Digital Menus app, Square merchants now have the ability to create, schedule, and automatically update digital signage that connects to their Square POS system. This will improve a business' efficiency by eliminating manual updates to menu items. Square merchants will also soon have access to Raydiant's Self-Service Kiosks outfitted with Square's POS system, automatically updating any changes to item availability and pricing. A recent survey showed nearly 60% of consumers preferred a self-service checkout option over a cashier-assisted one. This integration will create a seamless, streamlined ordering experience while reducing manual, time-consuming tasks for front-of-house staff.

"As consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores, our priority is enabling sellers to provide a dynamic, seamless experience for their customers and staff," said Vijay Vachani, Global Head of Partners and Developers at Square. "With this partnership, Square sellers will experience benefits for both front-of-house and back-of-house operations. Their customers will enjoy simple self-service checkouts with kiosks and will receive real-time updates from digital signage, while employees will have the unique opportunity to join in motivating contests and redeem points for rewards. This improved experience will build loyalty not only among their customers, but staff as well."

Square merchants can also leverage Raydiant's Employee Experience Platform for connecting, motivating, and celebrating back-of-house employees. Data such as average physical sales by employee, sales by location, and top selling items are transformed from Square's POS system into motivating contests, games, and other healthy employee competition. For example, managers can track sales activity to determine who sold the most of a particular item. Employees can redeem earned points for various rewards — from electronics and gift cards to travel experiences — through Raydiant's recognition platform. Better employee experiences are critical, as Raydiant's recent State of Deskless Work report found that 52 percent of non-office workers plan to quit their jobs over the next year.

Key features of Raydiant's Digital Menus app include:

Real-time menu updates: Display and update prices, categories, items, modifiers, and availability instantly. For example, restaurants leveraging Square's POS system can schedule menu boards to automatically update based on specific offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Multi-location support and location-specific pricing: Merchants with multiple stores can seamlessly connect to any of their business locations from a single laptop. Display items reflect appropriate prices based on the selected location.

Filtering: Allow customers to select items by category and choose whether to display or hide a product or service's details.

To learn more about Raydiant's partnership with Square, visit Raydiant's app marketplace .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location experience platform for the world's largest brands in restaurant, retail, hospitality, banking and more. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .

