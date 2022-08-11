Opyn Market Names Alex Atkins Vice President of Business Development, Strengthening Sales Team

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Market, the country's leading transformative healthtech company in delivering healthcare transparency and patient choice, announced today the addition of Alex Atkins to their sales team. Atkins, a seasoned sales leader in the workers' compensation industry, joins the Opyn team as Vice President of Business Development.

Atkins is an experienced sales professional with over a decade of experience in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and digital transformation to the workers' compensation industry. Most recently, Atkins served as Director of Sales and Marketing for DataCare Corporation, where he managed all corporate sales and tripled the company's client base. Alex's client expertise lies with managed care organizations, self-insured companies, third party administrators, and insurers.

"Alex's in-depth knowledge of the workers' compensation industry and strong SaaS experience further strengthens our already exceptional sales team," said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of Opyn Market. "The addition of Alex will only propel us forward as we grow our client base. I'm very excited to have him onboard."

At Opyn, Atkins will focus on driving new growth strategies in the workers' compensation space, leveraging existing partnerships while building new relationships, as well as developing and executing support systems and processes to guide the sales department and team members.

"Being a part of such a tech-forward, disruptive company is an amazing opportunity," states Atkins. "The Opyn Market healthcare transparency platform is truly groundbreaking, and I am honored to be part of the Opyn team."

Atkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Global Business Administration from University of Redlands.

About Opyn Market

Opyn Market , a DBA of Transparent Health Marketplaces, Inc., is the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

