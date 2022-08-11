How Extended Screen Time Can Affect Your Child's Vision and Ways to Encourage a "Screen Staycation" this Summer

Haylie Duff and Children's Optometrist Share Why Summer Vacation is for Sun, Fun and a Tech Time-Out

While summer is the time for vacation, it can also be when kids spend most of those hot days indoors, reading books or playing on devices – a combination of which contributes to the progression of myopia. Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a common disease in which people can see close objects clearly, but far away objects appear blurred. Myopia continues to worsen over time and can even lead to serious eye conditions, especially when more time is spent on activities that keep kids indoors.

Did you know that just 76 extra minutes outside a day can reduce the risk of myopia by 50%? That's why we're encouraging families to spend more time outdoors this summer and take a "Screen Staycation" – a challenge to go 24 hours without any screens. And there's good news! Myopia can now be managed, and early intervention is key to setting children up for success today and in the future. Summer is the perfect time to schedule appointments before back-to-school is in full swing and have a conversation with your children's eye doctor about new treatment options – beyond conventional glasses and contacts – that can help slow the progression of the disease.

Haylie Duff and Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford, 'Dr. Nate,' discuss the link between the increase of myopia in children and near work (like screen time), how early intervention can slow the progression of myopia and tips on how to take part in a "Screen Staycation" this summer.

According to a survey by the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition, 61% of parents said their children's use of video games has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while 44% said their children spend four hours or more on electric devices each day – including television, or handheld devices, completing schoolwork on a computer, or playing video games.

Myopia currently affects around one-third of the world's population and is predicted to affect half of the world's population by 2050.

For more information visit: myopiaawareness.org

More About Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford:

Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford aka "Dr. Nate" received his Doctorate of Optometry from Illinois College of Optometry, located in Chicago, Illinois, in 2004. The following year he completed a residency program specializing in Pediatric and Binocular Vision at the Illinois College of Optometry. During his Optometric Internships, he studied developmental vision in Denver, Colorado and contact lenses and ocular disease in Chicago, Illinois. Owing to his passion for improving the vision of children, Dr. Bonilla-Warford has published articles on such topics as the use of vision therapy to improve reading skills and has lectured to Optometry students and paraprofessionals as well as the general public on visual care of children, the importance of vision in personal development, and options for controlling nearsightedness. He has been featured on news such as Fox 13, NBC8, Bay News 9, The Tampa Bay Times, but eye care publications such as Review Optometry, Invision Magazine and others. Dr. Bonilla-Warford is very active in professional organizations and is a member of the American Optometric Association. He is a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD), an organization dedicated to pediatric vision and vision therapy, as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, an organization dedicated to vision research and education. Additionally, he is Past President of the Hillsborough Society of Optometry and is chair of the Children's Vision Committee of the Florida Optometric Association.

