Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teams Up with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to Strengthen and Diversify Club Leadership for America's Youth

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack and Jill of America (JJOA) Inc. and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership brings together two powerful missions for America's youth. Sharing closely aligned missions, the two organizations are uniquely positioned to enhance impact for America's youth through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in leadership.

A moment to celebrate the partnership. Pictured is Jack and Jill of America National President Kornisha McGill Brown (center); Tyrell McElroy, Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (right); Lance Gross, Actor and Closing Gala Master of Ceremonies (left); and Jack and Jill of America’s 2020-2022 National Executive Board (L to R)—Florence Lankford, Robin Rice Hodges, Nadine J. Gibson, Claudia Curtis, Shirell A. Gross, and Sativa Leach-Bowen. (PRNewswire)

With 252 chapters nationwide, JJOA represents more than 40,000 family members. Each chapter plans annual programming activities guided under a general five-point programmatic thrust: cultural awareness, educational development, health (education and advocacy), civic (legislative advocacy and service) and social/recreational areas. Through service projects, JJOA creates a medium of contact for children to stimulate their growth and development. Through lobbying, educational programming, dissemination of education materials, and the organization of community and charitable events, JJOA has promoted the public awareness and interests of children including child development, child growth, child quality of life, childcare, and the promotion of children's rights.

"This partnership with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will be deeply impactful as Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to strengthen its support and resources to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion in the lives of the youth we serve," said Jane Rodgers, National Vice President of Partnerships & Growth, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Jack and Jill members will not only provide donations and volunteer support in Clubs but will have the opportunity to join local Club boards, strengthening and diversifying Boys & Girls Clubs leadership in communities nationwide."

Through the partnership local Boys & Girls Clubs and Jack and Jill Chapters will come together to identify ways to work together to support the young people in their community including serving on

local Club Boards and Statewide Alliance Boards, participating as program volunteers at Club events, serving as judges for local and statewide Youth of the Year competitions and beyond.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America has a respected history of ensuring that children succeed in every way possible by providing them with the mentors, safe environments, and resources to be their best," said Kornisha McGill Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. "Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is honored to join their remarkable efforts and delighted that our families and future leaders will have even more opportunities to serve the communities where they work, play, and live together through this meaningful partnership."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 252 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 40,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit: jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter , Tik Tok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

