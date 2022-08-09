SKYN™ UNVEILS NINE NEW PERSONAL MASSAGERS

Intimacy Enabler Expands Existing Portfolio with Suite of New Options to Help Consumers Feel Everything

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sexual wellness brand, SKYN™, is bringing pleasure seekers nine new personal massagers to explore—Caress, Dual Ring, Tune, Arch, Bow, Wave, Rouse, Tremble and Charm. With a continued dedication to being the ultimate companion for every sexual journey, these latest offerings address the rising consumer demand for more diverse and dynamic toy options.

Joining a robust portfolio of lubricants, enhancers, #1 non-latex condoms, and its existing devices—Vibes, Thrill and Shiver—SKYN™ welcomes a new era of intimacy packed with fresh sensorial experiences. Each personal massager is crafted with distinct features and provides a unique opportunity to enhance pleasure:

Caress : Ultra-soft tulip-shaped tip mimics the feeling of oral stimulation, enhanced by a velvety soft silicone finish. This device's 10 audibly discreet vibrating modes are designed for all sensitivities. It is made to fit in the palm of the hand with an illuminated panel for use in the dark. And it's hypoallergenic, USB rechargeable and water resistant. (MSRP: $39.99 ).

Dual Ring : Ideal for an enhanced experience with a partner, this device marries a finger vibrator and stimulating ring with an ultra-soft silicone finish for heightened sensation. Featuring 3 vibrating modes, it is compact yet powerful, and has an illuminated control panel. It is hypoallergenic, USB rechargeable and water resistant. (MSRP: $19.99 ).

Tune : Miniature vibrating wand with a flexible head that concentrates powerful vibrations exactly where they're needed. Easy to clean with mild soap and water, this device is water resistant, and features 10 vibration patterns for maximum pleasure. Vibrations last up to 60 minutes on full charge. (MSRP: $28.99 ).

Arch : A uniquely shaped G-spot vibrator with a curved, flexible head that provides endless opportunities for sensual satisfaction. Perfect for on-the-go usage, this device slips easily in a purse or pocket for discretion. Ultra-soft silicone finish is water resistant and easy to clean. (MSRP: $24.99 ).

Bow : A curved vibrating massager featuring contoured textures. It is water resistant, with an easy-open, twist off design for quick battery insertion. This device offers 7 different vibration modes, lasting up to 50 minutes on full charge. Requires 2 AA batteries. (MSRP: $23.99 ).

Wave : Suitable for solo or partner play, this tongue-shaped flickering clitoral stimulator that fits in the palm of the hand gives intense waves of vibration. It features 10 different vibration patterns and an illuminated on/off switch for use in the dark. It is hypoallergenic, USB rechargeable and water resistant. (MSRP: $26.99 ).

Rouse : Remote-controlled with 10 different vibration modes, this massager operates as a Kegel trainer. It features an ultra-soft silicone finish, is USB rechargeable and water resistant. (MSRP: $29.99 ).

Tremble : A pocket-sized and portable massager that fits in the palm of the hand. It includes a remote control, perfect for partner play as well as 10 different vibrating modes. It is USB rechargeable and water resistant. (MSRP: $24.99 ).

Charm (COMING SOON): A discreet, yet powerful finger massager featuring a ribbed texture for intense stimulation. Battery-powered, vibrations last up to 50 minutes with a full battery. (MSRP: $12.99 )

"At SKYN™, we believe that the journey to pleasure is endless and ever evolving. We also believe that intimate experience is about more than just feeling good. It's about choice," says M'lou Walker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "We aim to offer our consumers as much choice as possible along their sexual journey. We see substantial opportunity to do this within the personal massage category, and we're excited to say that these nine new additions to the SKYN™ lineup are just the start of the expansion for us."

SKYN™ Caress, Dual Ring, Tune, Arch, Bow, Wave, Rouse, Tremble and Charm will be available for purchase on the SKYN® brand website and from select retailers.

To learn more about SKYN™, visit: www.SKYN.com . To connect with the brand and discover condom giveaways, sex tips, stats and more, join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About LifeStyles

LifeStyles Healthcare's history dates back to 1905 when Eric Ansell first started making condoms in Richmond, Australia. Today LifeStyles is a global leader in the sexual wellness sector, comprising a broad range of condoms, personal lubricants and other related products. LifeStyles Healthcare is the world's #2 condom company with leading latex brands such as LifeStyles®, Jissbon®, Manix®, Unimil®, Blowtex® and others, as well as the fast-growing, highly-innovative non-latex condom brand SKYN®. LifeStyles Healthcare was created on 1 September 2017 when the consortium of Humanwell Healthcare and CITIC Capital purchased the Sexual Wellness division from Ansell.

® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare, Pte. Ltd.

View original content:

SOURCE LifeStyles Healthcare