Mike Morse Law Firm To Host Ninth Annual Project Backpack Event, Donations Surpass 250,000 Backpacks

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available to Metro Detroit families

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is kicking off the back-to-school season by announcing the return of Project Backpack. In its ninth year, the program founded by Mike Morse, will surpass 250,000 backpacks and school supplies donated to students in the Detroit metropolitan area.

"Each year, Project Backpack grows more and more. It's what I always hoped for when I began this program nine years ago," said Morse.

This year, the firm will once again partner with the Detroit Public School Community District and provide backpacks filled with school supplies to all DPSCD students in grades K-5. In addition to the backpacks distributed directly to DPSCD, the firm will also host a community backpack giveaway for students in other Michigan school districts.

DCSCD students will receive their backpacks the first week of classes at the school they are enrolled in.

Mike Morse Law Firm is excited to invite students from outside DPSCD to its annual Big Tent Backpack Event, which will take place August 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the firm's Southfield office (24901 Northwestern Hwy). Backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to K-5 students accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition to the backpacks, there will be games, giveaways food and more to get everyone excited for another great school year ahead.

In total, Mike Morse Law Firm will provide approximately 30,000 backpacks to local students this year. The backpacks will contain pencils, folders, paper, scissors, crayons, glue, and other classroom essentials. However, this program extends far beyond the pencils and paper. For Morse, the program is about providing students with something many of them wouldn't otherwise receive – the gift of opportunity.

For more information on Project Backpack, visit https://www.855mikewins.com/projectbackpack

Mike Morse is available for interviews in person or virtually.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

