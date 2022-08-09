Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total membership of 281,525, including 163,947 Medicare capitated members, an increase of 80% and 47%, respectively year-over-year

Total revenue of $689.4 million , an increase of 101% year-over-year

Net loss of ($14.6) million , benefiting from a $30.2 million fair value adjustment of warrant liabilities

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $29.4 million , compared to ($15.2) million in the second quarter of 2021; results in the quarter were impacted by $6 million of unfavorable prior year development (PYD) related to Medicare Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) program described below

Accelerated membership growth in the second quarter resulted in a larger proportion of new, higher acuity Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members, contributing to a medical cost ratio2, or MCR, of 82.6%. The acuity of these new members is higher than Cano Health's historical experience, due to more costly hospital admissions and outpatient procedures, and higher cost branded prescription medications. We expect the MCR of Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to decrease over the next twelve months, as we diagnose and manage their chronic conditions.

"Cano Health delivered another quarter of strong membership growth, reaching more than 280,000 members," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Cano Health. "We expect new higher acuity members, while pressuring current performance, will provide opportunities for more profitable results going forward as we leverage our population health platform to improve the health of these patients. Furthermore, we will continue to capitalize on our market leading position and the societal tailwinds that underpin the strong demand for the Cano Health model of care."

________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA table included in this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) is calculated as third-party medical expense divided by capitated revenue

New Organizational Leadership

On August 5th, Cano Health announced two new senior positions on its executive leadership team to build on the Company's success and help drive critical opportunities to strengthen the professional infrastructure across the organization. Bob Camerlinck has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the Company's daily business operations and working closely with executive leadership to implement Cano Health's strategy and drive sustained performance. Amy Charley joined the Company as Chief Administrative Officer and is responsible for the management of administrative functions and overseeing strategy development, organizational governance, and change management.

Guidance

The Company is updating its guidance for full year 2022 provided on June 7, 2022. The updated guidance for full year 2022 is as follows:

Membership in the range of 300,000 to 305,000, an increase from the prior guidance range of 290,000 to 295,000

Total revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion , an increase from the prior guidance range of $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion

Total medical cost ratio (MCR) in the range of 78.0% to 79.0%, up from the prior range of 76.0% to 76.5%

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $200 million , a decrease from the prior range of $230 million to $240 million

The Company added six medical centers in the quarter, bringing total medical centers to 143, including 33 centers outside of Florida ; the Company expects to operate 184 to 189 by the end of 2022, unchanged from previous guidance

As of August 5, 2022, the Company had approximately 232 million shares of Class A common stock and 254 million shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Total share count for the purposes of calculating market capitalization was approximately 486 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such forward-looking statement include, without limitation, our anticipated results of operations, including our financial guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, our business strategies, our projected costs, prospects and plans, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations and financial condition. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to our services; developments and uncertainties related to the DCE program; adverse effects on the Company's business as a result of the restatement of our previously issued financial statements; our ability to realize expected results with respect to patient membership, total revenue and earnings; our ability to enter into new markets and continue our growth; our ability to integrate our acquisitions and achieve desired synergies; our ability to maintain our relationships with health plans and other key payors; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including funds to satisfy our liquidity needs; and our ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to add back the effect of certain expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense, de novo losses (consisting of costs associated with the ramp up of new medical centers and losses incurred for the twelve months after the opening of a new facility), acquisition transaction costs (consisting of transaction costs and corporate development payroll costs), restructuring and other charges, fair value adjustments in contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt, and changes in fair value of warrant liabilities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other similar companies. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense, income and other items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is available under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

The Company has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP measures in future periods to their most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain costs and expenses are outside of its control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 280,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com .

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Capitated revenue $ 655,493

$ 329,484

$ 1,329,844

$ 590,841 Fee-for-service and other revenue 33,880

14,097

63,671

27,342 Total revenue 689,373

343,581

1,393,515

618,183 Operating expenses:













Third-party medical costs 541,317

291,816

1,077,097

486,862 Direct patient expense 52,647

35,607

113,323

69,844 Selling, general and administrative expenses 106,179

47,159

202,849

82,168 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,836

7,945

38,872

13,791 Transaction costs and other 6,207

16,114

14,583

25,068 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,764)

(496)

(10,425)

(211) Total operating expenses 720,422

398,145

1,436,299

677,522 Income (loss) from operations (31,049)

(54,564)

(42,784)

(59,339) Other income and expense:













Interest expense (13,134)

(9,714)

(26,418)

(20,340) Interest income 2

1

3

2 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(13,225)

(1,428)

(13,225) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 30,175

39,215

57,337

39,215 Other income (expense) 251

(25)

530

(25) Total other income (expense) 17,294

16,252

30,024

5,627 Net income (loss) before income tax expense (13,755)

(38,312)

(12,760)

(53,712) Income tax expense (benefit) 809

(2,023)

1,889

(1,309) Net income (loss) $ (14,564)

$ (36,289)

$ (14,649)

$ (52,403) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (9,231)

(40,844)

(9,976)

(56,958) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (5,333)

$ 4,555

$ (4,673)

$ 4,555















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ (0.03)

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.06) Weighted-average shares used in computation of earnings per share:













Basic 210,053,037

167,134,853

200,783,129

166,691,634 Diluted 474,580,471

168,884,315

465,310,563

167,571,198

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED





As of, (in thousands)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 47,847

$ 163,170 Accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs

200,990

133,433 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,466

20,632 Total current assets

287,303

317,235 Property and equipment, net

106,198

85,261 Operating lease right of use assets

168,554

132,173 Goodwill

777,163

769,667 Payor relationships, net

561,733

576,648 Other intangibles, net

234,127

248,973 Other assets

6,327

13,582 Total assets

$ 2,141,405

$ 2,143,539 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of notes payable

$ 6,444

$ 6,493 Current portion of finance lease liabilities

1,561

1,295 Current portion of contingent consideration

198

3,123 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

69,419

80,829 Current portions due to sellers

4,317

17,357 Current portion operating lease liabilities

20,726

15,275 Other current liabilities

39,390

36,664 Total current liabilities

142,055

161,036 Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

914,890

915,266 Long term portion of operating lease liabilities

157,408

122,935 Warrants liabilities

22,807

80,144 Long term portion of finance lease liabilities

2,923

2,181 Contingent consideration

27,800

35,300 Other liabilities

32,525

28,109 Total liabilities

1,300,408

1,344,971 Stockholders' Equity







Shares of Class A common stock

22

18 Shares of Class B common stock

27

30 Additional paid-in capital

495,642

397,443 Accumulated deficit

(83,433)

(78,760) Total Stockholders' Equity before non-controlling interests

412,258

318,731 Non-controlling interests

428,739

479,837 Total Stockholders' Equity

840,997

798,568 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,141,405

$ 2,143,539

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (14,649)

$ (52,403) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

38,872

13,791 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(10,425)

(211) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(57,337)

(39,215) Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,428

13,225 Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,570

8,541 Non-cash lease expense

3,642

— Stock-based compensation

31,600

3,680 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(67,557)

(6,441) Other assets

7,158

(5,925) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(17,834)

(16,341) Interest accrued due to seller

100

957 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(9,362)

14,426 Other liabilities

10,621

7,816 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(82,173)

(58,100) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(20,431)

(7,730) Acquisitions of subsidiaries including non-compete intangibles, net of cash acquired

(4,995)

(614,394) Payments to sellers

(3,847)

(23,963) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(29,273)

(646,087) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Business Combination and PIPE financing

—

935,362 Payments of long-term debt

(3,222)

(402,572) Debt issuance costs

(88)

(11,274) Proceeds from long-term debt

—

295,000 Proceeds from delayed draw term

—

175,000 Repayments of delayed draw term

—

(2,350) Proceeds from insurance financing arrangements

2,529

1,702 Payments of principal on insurance financing arrangements

(1,380)

(993) Principal payments under finance leases

(679)

(64) Repayment of equipment loans

(261)

(154) Employee stock purchase plan withholding tax payments

(776)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,877)

989,657









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(115,323)

285,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

163,170

33,807 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 47,847

$ 319,277

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA UNAUDITED



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (14,564)

$ (36,289)

$ (14,649)

$ (52,403) Interest income (2)

(1)

(3)

(2) Interest expense 13,134

9,714

26,418

20,340 Income tax expense (benefit) 809

(2,023)

1,889

(1,309) Depreciation and amortization expense 19,836

7,945

38,872

13,791 EBITDA $ 19,213

$ (20,654)

$ 52,527

$ (19,583) Stock-based compensation 17,783

3,609

31,600

3,680 De novo (1) 19,469

8,543

35,285

14,383 Transaction costs (2) 7,842

16,976

17,713

26,794 Restructuring and other 1,016

2,811

3,602

3,222 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,764)

(496)

(10,425)

(211) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

13,225

1,428

13,225 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (30,175)

(39,215)

(57,337)

(39,215) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,384

$ (15,201)

$ 74,393

$ 2,295

_________________________________ (1) De novo losses include those costs associated with the ramp up of new medical centers and losses incurred after the opening of a new facility. These costs collectively are higher than comparable expenses incurred once such a facility has been opened and is generating revenue, and would not have been incurred unless a new facility was being opened.

(2) Acquisition transaction costs included $1.6 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $2.6 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of corporate development payroll costs. Corporate development payroll costs include those expenses directly related to the additional staff needed to support our acquisition activity.

Key Metrics





Three Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

% Change Members:











Medicare Advantage

123,768

103,812

19.2 % Medicare DCE

40,179

8,054

398.9 % Total Medicare

163,947

111,866

46.6 % Medicaid

70,254

25,178

179.0 % ACA

47,324

18,994

149.2 % Total members

281,525

156,038

80.4 %













Member months:











Medicare Advantage

364,565

258,327

41.1 % Medicare DCE

122,301

23,924

411.2 % Total Medicare

486,866

282,251

72.5 % Medicaid

206,630

71,461

189.2 % ACA

139,355

57,816

141.0 % Total member months

832,851

411,528

102.4 %













Per Member Per Month ("PMPM"):











Medicare Advantage

$ 1,196

$ 990

20.8 % Medicare DCE

$ 1,362

$ 1,221

11.5 % Total Medicare

$ 1,238

$ 1,010

22.6 % Medicaid

$ 223

$ 612

(63.6) % ACA

$ 48

$ 14

242.9 % Total PMPM

$ 787

$ 801

(1.7) %













Medical centers

143

90









Six Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

% Change Members:











Medicare Advantage

123,768

103,812

19.2 % Medicare DCE

40,179

8,054

398.9 % Total Medicare

163,947

111,866

46.6 % Medicaid

70,254

25,178

179.0 % ACA

47,324

18,994

149.2 % Total members

281,525

156,038

80.4 %













Member months:











Medicare Advantage

718,980

483,157

48.8 % Medicare DCE

247,390

23,924

934.1 % Total Medicare

966,370

507,081

90.6 % Medicaid

408,827

134,369

204.3 % ACA

261,266

113,853

129.5 % Total member months

1,636,463

755,303

116.7 %













Per Member Per Month ("PMPM"):











Medicare Advantage

$ 1,222

$ 985

24.1 % Medicare DCE

$ 1,371

$ 1,221

12.3 % Total Medicare

$ 1,260

$ 997

26.4 % Medicaid

$ 240

$ 613

(60.8) % ACA

$ 53

$ 29

82.8 % Total PMPM

$ 813

$ 782

4.0 %













Medical centers

143

90





