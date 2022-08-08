InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Food Box (TLS-210)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I avoided using a community fridge at work because people would always take or tamper with things that were not theirs," said the inventor from Wesley Chapel, FL. "I invented this device to help keep food and drink items secured and unobtainable from those other than the owner."

LOCKBOT, patent-pending, allows people to store food items, such as creamer, condiments and more in a community refrigerator. This would allow individuals to easily identify their items. This would help keep items out of reach from coworkers, roommates, fellow students, gym members, and others who may share a refrigerator or breakroom. Additionally, this would be lightweight and compact to be transported to any destination with minimal effort.

