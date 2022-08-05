Spirit Airlines' First Idaho Flight Takes to the Sky with the Launch of Nonstop Service from Boise

Daily service kicks off today with nonstop flights to Las Vegas and ticket & hotel giveaways

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaways to and from "The City of Trees" are easier than ever with today's launch of Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas' entertainment and attractions to Boise's vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities.

"Bringing More Go to the capital city of Idaho calls for a big celebration as we welcome Boiseans to experience our convenient options and low fares for the first time," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We're excited to celebrate with our special ticket giveaway and give back to the community through The Spirit Charitable Foundation."

In celebration of the new service, Spirit is hosting a Las Vegas Flyaway for Boise Guests. One lucky winner will get a pair of tickets to fly on Spirit's new, nonstop route to Las Vegas (LAS), including complimentary roundtrip airfare, bags, seat selection and Shortcut Boarding. Winners will also enjoy a three-night stay at Treasure Island and a pair of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, provided in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Participants can enter now through August 31 at spirit.com/flyaway.

"We're thrilled with that our partners at Spirit Airlines are continuing to expand nonstop service to Las Vegas with three new routes," said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "The addition of these new flights is extremely exciting as we welcome visitors to explore all that's new in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. From stunning new resorts and meeting spaces to spectacular new entertainment offerings and the most anticipated international sports special events, Las Vegas continues to flourish."

Las Vegas is one of Spirit's largest airport operations with about 70 flights each day, which now provides one-stop options between BOI and more than a dozen cities across the airline's route map.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from BOI: Atlanta (ATL) Los Angeles (LAX) Portland (PDX) Charlotte (CLT) Newark (EWR) Sacramento (SMF) Chicago (ORD) Oakland (OAK) San Diego (SAN) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Orange County (SNA) Seattle (SEA) Detroit (DTW) Orlando (MCO) Tampa (TPA) Houston (IAH) Phoenix (PHX)



"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit at such an exciting and dynamic time in the airline's history," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Adding daily service to Las Vegas on a low-fare carrier, as well as easy connections to Spirit's wider network, allows more BOI passengers access to a wide variety of one-stop destinations."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Boise with a $20,000 donation to Global Gardens. The Boise-based nonprofit organization supports beginning farmers from diverse backgrounds by providing access to land, training, and the market. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations like Global Gardens that have a meaningful social impact on one of its three key pillars: Children and Families, Service Members, and the Environment.

"Global Gardens is deeply grateful for this generous gift from the Spirit Charitable Foundation," said Rabiou Manzo, Global Gardens Program Manager. "It creates a win-win by helping farmers take their careers to the next level while giving the local community more access to fresh produce. For almost 20 years Global Gardens has provided training and resources to refugee and immigrant farmers, allowing them to continue farming as they rebuild their lives here in the U.S. Several of our farmers grow ethnic produce from their home countries that otherwise wouldn't be accessible to local buyers."

