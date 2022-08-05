BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP SIGNS VETERAN NEWS & POLITICAL TELEVISION HOST MARC LAMONT HILL TO THE GRIO

Hill Will Bring His Unique Perspectives to All Allen Media Group Platforms Including theGrio Television Network, theGrio Free-Streaming App,

theGrio Website, and theGrio Black Podcast Network

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce that veteran academic, author, activist, and television host, Marc Lamont Hill, will join AMG's Black news/entertainment media platform, theGrio (www.thegrio.com). Hill will bring his unique perspectives on culture, politics, race, sports, and education to all of theGrio media platforms: theGrio television network, theGrio free-streaming app, theGrio news/entertainment website, and the recently-launched theGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN). Hill will begin by hosting a daily one-hour television show for theGrio and a weekly podcast for TGBPN.

Marc Lamont Hill is an award-winning journalist, author, scholar, commentator, and television host. Hill has garnered numerous awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and GLAAD for his journalism. He has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Black Leaders by Ebony magazine and The Root 100. As a social activist, he has led numerous campaigns to free political prisoners and stop executions. For more than 16 years, Hill has been a staple in mainstream media, offering incisive political commentary on television outlets including CNN, BET, and Fox News Channel. Hill has also been the host of multiple programs, including BET NEWS, OUR WORLD WITH BLACK ENTERPRISE, UPFRONT, VH1 LIVE, and HUFFPOST LIVE. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times bestseller NOBODY. As a trained scholar, Hill holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a professor of media studies at Temple University.

"Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of theGrio parent company, Allen Media Group. "TheGrio is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective. TheGrio's mission is to inform, amplify, entertain, and empower Black America. This is why theGrio is relevant, reliable, and now available everywhere and everyday forever."

"I couldn't be more honored to join theGrio family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community--economically, politically, socially, and culturally," said Marc Lamont Hill. "I'm excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces for engaging the most vital voices, issues, and perspectives."

In 2016, Byron Allen and Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features news and opinion pieces on lifestyle, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform informs more than 100 million visitors annually. Month over month, theGrio is the number one Black news site in its competitive set. TheGrio is available everywhere you watch—as an over-the-air television network, on the web, a mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and now as a cable television network, TheGrio network. TheGrio network is now available on Charter/Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Vizio, AT&T U-verse, FreebieTV, TiVo, IMDB.tv and Redbox, as well as select local over-the-air broadcast television stations. TheGrio is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV STREAM, Fire TV, Freevee (IMDB), Freecast (SelectTV), Local Now, PlutoTV, TiVo and XUMO. TheGrio is everywhere you watch, anyway you want to watch, no paywall, free. Check your local listings.

