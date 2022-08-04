Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® partners with SkySlope to provide members access to breakthrough transaction tools

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, is partnering with the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® (GLAR) to offer its premier transaction management solution SkySlope Suite — including SkySlope Forms and DigiSign — as a benefit to GLAR members.

SkySlope's suite of products enables real estate professionals to centralize their workflow while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training — both benefits that are now available to GLAR agents.

"We are ecstatic to offer SkySlope to our members," says Aaron Fox, 2022 Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® President. "SkySlope provides a valuable resource for REALTORS® to get the most out of their form libraries and elevate the transaction process across the state. Seeing as SkySlope is dedicated to building innovative, easy-to-adopt solutions, we know our members will thrive using SkySlope."

SkySlope launched in 2011 with a mission to create technology that makes life better for real estate professionals. In October 2017, after several years of impressive growth, SkySlope became a part of the Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) family. This partnership reinforces SkySlope's commitment to its vision, providing them with greater resources to innovate. Since then, SkySlope has continued to create groundbreaking products for its growing community of over 450,000 real estate professionals.

Located in Lansing, Michigan, the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® was founded with a mission to promote the American dream of homeownership through a free enterprise system. They provide support for their REALTORS®, allowing them the ability to take on industry challenges, protect homeowner and private property rights, and build communities. GLAR's partnership with SkySlope will empower its agents with top-tier tools designed to help them succeed.

SkySlope Suite for GLAR members will include:

SkySlope Suite - Flagship transaction management solution (includes DigiSign and Forms).

DigiSign - Send documents for signature quickly and easily with intuitive (and free) features.

Forms - Association and MLS forms that are always up-to-date and synced with data from the MLS.

"The way REALTORS® work today is changing as they take on more clients, adjust to market swings, and adopt more tech," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "At SkySlope, we are driven to provide tools that make an immediate impact in our customers' lives which is why we designed SkySlope Suite to be simple, flexible, and user-friendly. We are excited to work with GLAR to provide this benefit to all of its members."

For more information about SkySlope Suite, visit our website .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

About Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS®

Founded in Michigan in 1907, the purpose of the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® is to promote the American dream of homeownership through a free enterprise system by preserving the right to own, use, and sell real property. GLAR members work together to take on industry challenges, maintain the most accurate housing data, protect homeowners and private property rights, and help build communities. To learn more about the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS®, visit www.glaronline.com .

