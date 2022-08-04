BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EARNS TOP SCORE ON 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

Company again named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has been named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,' scoring 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI). The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion.

"Our efforts to expand access, create awareness, and foster a safe and inclusive environment for associates with disabilities have grown year over year," said Steven Silva, vice president of talent acquisition and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Blue Cross. "This work, spearheaded by our Empowering Abilities employee resource group, is one more way we're supporting our goal of promoting equity in our workforce and our community."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. Blue Cross was scored across several categories that evaluated efforts related to disability inclusion. The company received top marks in the following:

Culture & Leadership for the company's disability-focused employee resource group and defined corporate goal of advancing corporate culture through a diversity and inclusion lens.

Enterprise-wide Access for accessible buildings with features like automatic doors, automatic faucets in kitchens and bathrooms and adjustable desks; a centralized support center with trained staff and defined processes in place to handle support for employees and external customers, including requests for accessible formats; and emergency preparedness policies and procedures with specialized assistance for people with disabilities.

Employment Practices for recruitment practices like partnerships with disability-focused government and non-government organizations; a presence at various disability conferences; flexible work arrangements; and inclusive benefits such as short- and long-term disability insurance, hearing and vision care coverage, paid caregiver leave, an employee assistance program and a wellness benefits program.

Community Support for financial, pro bono, and in-kind support for organizations that directly and indirectly serve disabled populations; participation in the Massachusetts Attorney General's Disability Rights Advisory Committee; and making Braille ID cards available for members.

Supplier Diversity for the company's commitment to a supplier diversity program requiring suppliers to provide proof of certification from various organizations that ensure race, ethnic, gender and ability diversity.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

