Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Revenue
$118.6
$114.4
3.7 %
$118.6
$115.0
3.1 %
Gross Profit
$50.2
$46.6
7.6 %
$53.2
$51.7
2.9 %
Gross Margin
42.3 %
40.8 %
150 bps
44.9 %
45.0 %
-10 bps
Operating Income
$16.9
$13.2
28.4 %
$20.7
$19.8
4.8 %
Operating Margin
14.3 %
11.5 %
280 bps
17.5 %
17.2 %
30 bps
Net Income (*)
$11.9
$10.4
14.5 %
$15.0
$16.0
-6.2 %
Diluted EPS
$0.21
$0.19
10.53 %
$0.27
$0.29
-6.9 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
"Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 on a non-GAAP basis, amounted to $118.6 million, up 3.1% from the second quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, our organic growth rate compared to Q2 of 2021 was 8.9%. Sapiens unique business model is proven to be strong and especially now. Our strength is continuously growing while improving profit, with core offerings across the board as well as our direct and long-lasting relationships with our strong customer base," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.
"We see an increase in our pipeline in North America, and we have a very strong pipeline in Europe and rest of the world," continued Roni Al Dor. "Sapiens lowered today its revenue guidance range from $495 – $500 million to $480 - $485 million for 2022 along with an increase in profit margin from a range of 17.4% - 17.6%, to a range of 17.5% - 17.7%. This revenue change is primarily due to FX headwinds as well as the shift with a of a major European deal. Based on a constant currency basis of the year 2021, our revenue growth rate for the year 2022 would have been 9.5%."
"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, or $12.7 million in total for the first six months of 2022." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.
The dividend is in line with the Company's revised policy of distributing on a semi annual basis up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022.
The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
118,582
114,406
236,277
223,998
Cost of revenue
68,416
67,782
136,694
133,118
Gross profit
50,166
46,624
99,583
90,880
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
14,451
13,267
28,601
26,355
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
18,805
20,183
37,524
38,986
Total operating expenses
33,256
33,450
66,125
65,341
Operating income
16,910
13,174
33,458
25,539
Financial and other expenses, net
2,467
69
2,119
584
Taxes on income
2,512
2,688
5,450
4,637
Net income
11,931
10,417
25,889
20,318
Attributable to non-controlling interest
21
13
53
80
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
11,910
10,404
25,836
20,238
Basic earnings per share
0.22
0.19
0.47
0.37
Diluted earnings per share
0.21
0.19
0.46
0.36
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,110
54,754
55,101
54,722
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,572
55,548
55,602
55,558
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
118,582
114,406
236,277
223,998
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
23
630
45
1,260
Non-GAAP revenue
118,605
115,036
236,322
225,258
GAAP gross profit
50,166
46,624
99,583
90,880
Revenue adjustment
23
630
45
1,260
Amortization of capitalized software
1,410
1,891
2,881
3,675
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,608
2,575
3,640
5,134
Non-GAAP gross profit
53,207
51,720
106,149
100,949
GAAP operating income
16,910
13,174
33,458
25,539
Gross profit adjustments
3,041
5,096
6,566
10,069
Capitalization of software development
(1,621)
(1,959)
(3,367)
(3,591)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,155
1,358
2,399
2,724
Stock-based compensation
1,129
1,471
2,060
2,870
Acquisition-related costs *)
133
655
400
1,184
Non-GAAP operating income
20,747
19,795
41,516
38,795
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
11,910
10,404
25,836
20,238
Operating income adjustments
3,837
6,621
8,058
13,256
Taxes on income
(768)
(1,050)
(1,618)
(2,612)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
14,979
15,975
32,276
30,882
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit
16,910
13,174
33,458
25,539
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
23
630
45
1,260
Amortization of capitalized software
1,410
1,891
2,881
3,675
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,763
3,933
6,039
7,858
Capitalization of software development
(1,621)
(1,959)
(3,367)
(3,591)
Stock-based compensation
1,129
1,471
2,060
2,870
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
133
655
400
1,184
Non-GAAP operating profit
20,747
19,795
41,516
38,795
Depreciation
934
1,125
2,075
2,245
Adjusted EBITDA
21,681
20,920
43,591
41,040
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Revenues
118,605
117,718
119,854
118,442
115,036
Gross profit
53,207
52,943
53,933
53,413
51,720
Operating income
20,747
20,770
21,590
21,019
19,795
Adjusted EBITDA
21,681
21,910
23,579
22,144
20,920
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
14,979
17,298
17,681
16,976
15,975
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.31
0.32
0.31
0.29
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
North America
48,154
49,009
48,872
48,952
46,767
Europe
59,868
59,267
62,416
59,707
59,718
Rest of the World
10,583
9,442
8,566
9,783
8,551
Total
118,605
117,718
119,854
118,442
115,036
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Cash-flow from operating activities
6,615
18,330
27,386
14,556
26,845
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,621)
(1,746)
(2,256)
(2,064)
(1,959)
Capital expenditures
(803)
(453)
(801)
(1,082)
(1,082)
Free cash-flow
4,191
16,131
24,329
11,410
23,804
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
-
-
407
477
-
Adjusted free cash-flow
4,191
16,131
24,736
11,887
23,804
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
141,129
190,243
Short-term bank deposit
35,000
20,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
81,409
76,261
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
12,440
13,841
Total current assets
269,978
300,345
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
13,295
14,458
Severance pay fund
4,552
5,954
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
322,827
343,283
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,689
43,665
Other long-term assets
8,072
7,288
Total long-term assets
385,435
414,648
TOTAL ASSETS
655,413
714,993
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
11,844
5,008
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
71,732
76,450
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
9,844
10,827
Deferred revenue
35,571
39,614
Total current liabilities
148,787
151,695
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
59,232
78,986
Deferred tax liabilities
14,409
15,360
Other long-term liabilities
11,127
12,144
Long-term operating lease liabilities
31,663
38,751
Redeemable non-controlling interest
90
101
Accrued severance pay
7,448
9,236
Total long-term liabilities
123,969
154,578
EQUITY
382,657
408,720
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
655,413
714,993
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
25,889
20,318
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,995
13,778
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
42
55
Capital loss from sale of property and equipment
36
36
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
2,060
2,870
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(10,758)
(8,655)
Deferred tax liabilities, net
(607)
(2,822)
Other operating assets
4,151
9,453
Trade payables
7,035
1,230
Other operating liabilities
(10,662)
(5,449)
Deferred revenues
(3,090)
7,682
Accrued severance pay, net
(146)
104
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,945
38,600
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,265)
(1,903)
Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits
(15,160)
10,000
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
9
1,011
Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,467)
831
Capitalized software development costs
(3,367)
(3,591)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(23,250)
6,348
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
-
659
Distribution of dividend
(25,900)
(20,253)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Payment of contingent considerations
-
(537)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
-
(31)
Net cash used in financing activities
(45,696)
(39,958)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5,113)
(1,746)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(49,114)
3,244
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
190,243
152,561
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
141,129
155,805
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $380.6 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.67)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.05).
