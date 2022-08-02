Frontage Laboratories Inc. Acquires Frontage Clinical Services Inc.

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. ("Frontage") completed the acquisition of Frontage Clinical Services Inc. ("Frontage Clinical"), a clinical Phase I-IIa business located in Secaucus, NJ. Frontage Clinical provides a complete suite of services from study design to the delivery of final reports. This completed acquisition allows future investment in and enhancement of our current capabilities and service offerings as well as expansion into new study areas including studies in specialty patient populations.

With over 25 years of experience in the execution of comprehensive Phase I-IIa studies, the Frontage Clinical team collaborates closely with clients to develop a unique approach to overcome the challenges of each study, while maximizing efficiency and mitigating risk. The Frontage Clinical team leverages best practices in study design and execution to advance investigative compounds to drug candidates.

"Frontage has been actively expanding service offerings in drug discovery and development. This acquisition is part of service expansion efforts", said Dr. Song Li, CEO and Chairman of Frontage Holdings Corporation. "The integration of Frontage Clinical into the Frontage family will speed up the expansion of Frontage's services into clinical trials, providing the capability to support our clients' drug development programs beyond safety & toxicology studies and into early phase clinical trials and late phase patient studies."

Dr. Lisa Diamond, President of Frontage Clinical, added, "Transitioning from an associated business unit of Frontage Laboratories to a wholly owned member of the Frontage family represents a very exciting time for Frontage Clinical. It greatly enhances our ability to augment our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients, and to differentiate ourselves in the CRO business. We are very excited to join the Frontage team."

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

