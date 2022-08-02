AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

LOD, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.9% year-over-year to $68.4 million .

Quarterly service revenues increased by 21.9% year-over-year to $27.8 million .

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.1%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 11.6%; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.9 million , or $0.21 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.4%; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $11.3 million , or $0.34 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million for the quarter.

AudioCodes repurchased 374,479 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $8.3 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $68.4 million compared to $60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $11.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $138.5 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022, growing top line revenue 12.9% year-over-year," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Overall, we experienced strong market demand for our products and services as we continued to successfully execute on key strategic priorities in the UCC and Customer Experience (CX) markets and accelerated the transition to software products and recurring subscription services.

Microsoft business as a whole grew above 20% year over year and Zoom phone business grew more than 50%. AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continued to grow and reached a level of $24 million ARR, a 100% growth over the year ago quarter. We on-boarded a number of seven-figure Live projects in the second quarter, with the Total Contract Value (TCV) for our Live projects exceeding $60 million in total.

In CX, we saw a nice rebound this quarter with the business up more than 20%, propelled by the ongoing contact center digital transformation to the cloud and healthy spending environment. Services business continued to grow at a nice pace, up over 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by professional services and AudioCodes Live managed services, reaching a level of above 40% of total company revenue.

Despite an uncertain macro environment, we are executing according to plan and controlling our cost structure. As we see new growth opportunities emerging in our core markets and capitalize on our strong portfolio of technologies and solutions and our growing F500 enterprise customer base, we are determined to increase our investments in both R&D and our customer-facing talent. While we continue to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, we believe this is a short-term phenomenon that should alleviate in coming quarters. Lastly, upsell of new voice.ai-related applications continues to take shape, with attach rates improving, and we have a number of exciting products and partnerships launching in the second half of the year," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired 374,479 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $8.3 million.

In June 2022, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 12, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $35 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.7 million. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2022, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 17, 2022.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at the source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2022 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,246

$ 79,423 Restricted cash -

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 5,207

220 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 1,658

669 Short-term financial investments 15,730

- Trade receivables, net 45,928

48,956 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,605

9,197 Inventories 27,709

23,988 Total current assets 141,083

167,553







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 94 Long-term Trade receivables 10,401

- Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 80,318

89,307 Long-term financial investments 270

- Deferred tax assets 10,632

8,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,130

16,457 Severance pay funds 18,668

22,724 Total long-term assets 136,513

137,487







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,040

4,394







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 39,528

39,930







Total assets $ 321,164

$ 349,364







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables $ 7,438

$ 7,863 Other payables and accrued expenses 39,839

38,350 Deferred revenues 40,984

41,591 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7,370

8,139 Total current liabilities 95,631

95,943







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 18,242

$ 22,895 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 15,732

13,637 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,746

11,391 Total long-term liabilities 42,720

47,923







Total shareholders' equity 182,813

205,498 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 321,164

$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 79,406

$ 74,813

$ 40,586

$ 37,792 Services 55,311

44,600

27,774

22,783 Total Revenues 134,717

119,413

68,360

60,575 Cost of revenues:













Products 30,118

26,970

15,843

13,434 Services 15,729

10,112

8,007

5,081 Total Cost of revenues 45,847

37,082

23,850

18,515 Gross profit 88,870

82,331

44,510

42,060 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 29,941

24,772

14,959

12,725 Selling and marketing 34,372

29,679

17,084

15,203 General and administrative 8,583

7,625

4,545

4,000 Total operating expenses 72,896

62,076

36,588

31,928 Operating income 15,974

20,255

7,922

10,132 Financial income (expenses), net 1,851

996

841

(582) Income before taxes on income 17,825

21,251

8,763

9,550 Taxes on income, net (2,281)

(3,018)

(1,827)

(1,310) Net income $ 15,544

$ 18,233

$ 6,936

$ 8,240 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.49

$ 0.55

$ 0.22

$ 0.25 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.53

$ 0.21

$ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net earnings per share (in thousands) 32,019

32,875

31,809

32,745 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 32,800

34,086

32,518

33,972

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 15,544

$ 18,233

$ 6,936

$ 8,240 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.53

$ 0.21

$ 0.24 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 174

154

125

78 Amortization expenses (2) 380

136

190

68

554

290

315

146 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,887

1,242

728

665 Deferred payments expenses (3) 250

-

125

-

2,137

1,242

853

665 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,151

2,845

1,712

1,545 Amortization expenses (2) 22

8

11

2 Deferred payments expenses (3) 250

-

125

-

3,423

2,853

1,848

1,547 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,522

2,112

1,354

1,078 Other Income (4) (810)

-

(405)

-

1,712

2,112

949

1,078 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (5) )1,215(

(982)

(495)

548















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 353

1,669

940

450 Non-GAAP net income $ 22,508

$ 25,417

$ 11,346

$ 12,674 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.67

$ 0.73

$ 0.34

$ 0.37 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 33,558

34,587

33,332

34,464



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expense.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands







Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 15,544

$ 18,233

$ 6,936

$ 8,240 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,464

1,158

722

599 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net

793

741

433

612 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(597)

(992)

91

(692) Share-based compensation expenses

7,734

6,353

3,919

3,366 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

237

1,647

887

440 Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

2

23

83

92 Gain derived from financial investments

(330)

-

(261)

- Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

3,142

3,862

1,792

2,083 Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(6,229)

(4,607)

(2,023)

(120) Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

-

(59)

-

330 Increase in trade receivables, net

(7,373)

(2,485)

(6,199)

(813) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(1,220)

797

(87)

(45) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(3,850)

3,954

(2,437)

2,928 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(425)

(4,368)

1,421

(3,836) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

(4,799)

232

403

2,941 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,663

5,589

(862)

933 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,756

30,078

4,818

17,058 Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds (investment) from short-term deposits, net

(4,987)

84,303

10

147 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

1,123

1,053

1,123

1,053 Purchase of marketable securities

-

(17,525)

-

(3,211) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

510

-

510 Purchase of financial investments

(15,670)

-

(270)

- Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary

(100)

-

-

- Purchase of property and equipment

(579)

(416)

(289)

(313) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(20,213)

67,925

574

(1,814)



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands







Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(29,169)

(17,351)

(8,300)

(7,096) Repayment of bank loans

-

(600)

-

(300) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(5,832)

(5,302)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

181

737

176

325 Net cash used in financing activities

(34,820)

(22,516)

(8,124)

(7,071)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(49,277)

75,487

(2,732)

8,173 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

84,523

46,034

37,978

113,348 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 35,246

$ 121,521

$ 35,246

$ 121,521





