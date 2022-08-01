Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon) (PRNewswire)

"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and once again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2022 guidance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $496.7 million , or $1.51 per diluted share, as compared to $617.3 million , or $1.88 per diluted share in 2021. Results for the second quarter of 2022 include a non-cash unrealized loss of $17.8 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, from a mark-to-market in fair value of equity instruments. The prior year period included a non-cash gain of $118.4 million , or $0.32 per diluted share, from the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.093 billion , or $2.91 per diluted share as compared to $1.217 billion , or $3.24 per diluted share in the prior year. FFO in the second quarter of 2022 includes the aforementioned non-cash unrealized loss from mark-to-market in fair value of equity instruments of $0.05 per diluted share and FFO in the second quarter of 2021 includes the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal of $0.32 per diluted share.

Comparable FFO was $1.111 billion , or $2.96 per diluted share as compared to $1.098 billion , or $2.92 per diluted share in the prior year period, growth of 1.4%. Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO and Comparable FFO.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 3.6% and portfolio NOI increased 4.6%, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $923.4 million , or $2.81 per diluted share, as compared to $1.063 billion , or $3.24 per diluted share in 2021. Results for the six months ended 2022 include a non-cash unrealized loss of $48.9 million , or $0.13 per diluted share, from a mark-to-market in fair value of equity instruments. The prior year period results included the aforementioned non-cash gain of $0.32 per diluted share related to the deferred tax liability reversal and gains, primarily related to disposition activity, of $93.1 million , or $0.25 per diluted share.

FFO was $2.108 billion , or $5.61 per diluted share as compared to $2.151 billion , or $5.72 per diluted share in the prior year. FFO for the six months ended 2022 includes the aforementioned non-cash unrealized loss from mark-to-market in fair value of equity instruments of $0.13 per diluted share and FFO for the six months ended 2021 included the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal of $0.32 per diluted share.

Comparable FFO was $2.157 billion , or $5.74 per diluted share as compared to $2.032 billion , or $5.40 per diluted share in the prior year period, growth of 6.3%.

Domestic property NOI increased 5.6% and portfolio NOI increased 6.7%, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 93.9% at June 30, 2022 , compared to 91.8% at June 30, 2021 .

Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.58 at June 30 , 2022.

Development Activity

Construction continues on two new international development projects including:

Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets ® ( Tokyo, Japan ); projected to open in October 2022. Simon owns a 40% interest in this project. ); projected to open in October 2022. Simon owns a 40% interest in this project.

France ); projected to open in the first quarter of 2023. Simon owns a 74% interest in this project. Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet (Normandy,); projected to open in the first quarter of 2023. Simon owns a 74% interest in this project.

Progress continues on the transformative mixed-use redevelopment of Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA). The additions of Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant, Life Time Athletic and Work, Citizens Food Hall, and a 13-story Class A office tower will further elevate this premier destination, which will open in Fall 2022.

Construction also continues on other redevelopment projects, including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in the credit markets through the first six months of the year.

During the first six months, the Company completed 14 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.6 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $958 million. The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 3.75%.

As of June 30, 2022, Simon had approximately $8.5 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.2 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.3 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 on August 1, 2022, for the third quarter of 2022. This is an increase of $0.25, or 16.7% year-over-year and an increase of $0.05, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2022.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,424,096 shares of its common stock.

2022 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $5.93 to $6.00 per diluted share and Comparable FFO will be within a range of $11.70 to $11.77 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Comparable FFO range is an increase of $0.06 per diluted share at the mid-point compared to the range provided on May 9, 2022.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share and Comparable FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2022





Low End High End





Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $5.93 $6.00 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share



of unconsolidated entities 5.60 5.60 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or



disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interest in



unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.04 0.04 Estimated FFO per diluted share $11.57 $11.64





First Half 2022 actual unrealized losses in fair value of



publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate 0.13 0.13





Estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share $11.70 $11.77

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Monday, August 1, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 8, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international 1-412-317-6671) passcode 13730864.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our second quarter 2022 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO, Comparable FFO per share and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions intended to prevent its spread on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity and our ability to access the capital markets, satisfy our debt service obligations and make distributions to our stockholders; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest; the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; the conflict in Ukraine; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,194,700 $ 1,158,825

$ 2,402,566 $ 2,303,883 Management fees and other revenues 28,811 26,061

56,398 51,358 Other income 56,331 69,260

116,799 138,856 Total revenue 1,279,842 1,254,146

2,575,763 2,494,097











EXPENSES:









Property operating 112,408 96,073

216,071 182,692 Depreciation and amortization 298,273 315,732

608,436 631,470 Real estate taxes 111,989 114,695

223,680 230,706 Repairs and maintenance 20,050 19,036

42,354 40,391 Advertising and promotion 20,064 19,565

45,327 49,050 Home and regional office costs 47,516 47,699

99,713 83,698 General and administrative 9,360 7,254

17,194 13,830 Other 33,421 29,369

75,836 52,926 Total operating expenses 653,081 649,423

1,328,611 1,284,763











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 626,761 604,723

1,247,152 1,209,334











Interest expense (187,316) (200,419)

(372,473) (402,435) Loss on extinguishment of debt - -

- (2,959) Income and other tax expense (24,346) (47,003)

(22,912) (41,105) Income from unconsolidated entities 190,073 348,545

271,257 363,614 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of equity instruments (17,817) 23

(48,850) (3,177) (Loss) gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (17,875) -

(16,384) 93,057











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 569,480 705,869

1,057,790 1,216,329











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 71,903 87,778

132,747 151,543 Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 496,743 $ 617,257

$ 923,374 $ 1,063,117























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.51 $ 1.88

$ 2.81 $ 3.24

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)











June 30, December 31,

2022 2021 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,890,484 $ 37,932,366 Less - accumulated depreciation 15,982,792 15,621,127

21,907,692 22,311,239 Cash and cash equivalents 541,240 533,936 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 828,876 919,654 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,218,986 3,305,102 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,446,460 1,661,943 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,105,378 3,075,375 Right-of-use assets, net 499,699 504,119 Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company 345,000 345,000 Deferred costs and other assets 1,185,705 1,121,011 Total assets $ 33,079,036 $ 33,777,379





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,885,968 $ 25,321,022 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,337,984 1,433,216 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,709,379 1,573,105 Dividend payable 2,327 1,468 Lease liabilities 502,440 506,931 Other liabilities 543,936 540,912 Total liabilities 28,982,034 29,376,654





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 566,080 547,740





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,599 41,763





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,905,419 and



342,907,608 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,218,057 11,212,990 Accumulated deficit (6,012,757) (5,823,708) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,895) (185,186) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,553,702 and 14,295,983 shares, respectively (2,007,706) (1,884,441) Total stockholders' equity 3,071,332 3,361,452 Noncontrolling interests 459,590 491,533 Total equity 3,530,922 3,852,985 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,079,036 $ 33,777,379

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 714,215 $ 681,349

$ 1,431,985 $ 1,334,103 Other income 73,506 64,694

186,090 137,293 Total revenue 787,721 746,043

1,618,075 1,471,396











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 142,697 136,129

292,212 269,166 Depreciation and amortization 164,913 170,443

335,474 341,597 Real estate taxes 63,365 68,123

128,689 137,021 Repairs and maintenance 19,209 16,304

40,690 35,350 Advertising and promotion 16,247 14,797

35,565 34,241 Other 47,867 37,657

96,710 69,643 Total operating expenses 454,298 443,453

929,340 887,018











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 333,423 302,590

688,735 584,378











Interest expense (147,587) (152,447)

(292,038) (298,644) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - 33,371

- 33,371 NET INCOME $ 185,836 $ 183,514

$ 396,697 $ 319,105











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 93,041 $ 92,745

$ 197,697 $ 160,886











Our Share of Net Income 92,795 90,769

199,000 158,219 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (15,086) (15,268)

(30,225) (34,595) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in









Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements - (14,941)

- (14,941)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 77,709 $ 60,560

$ 168,775 $ 108,683











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





















June 30, December 31,



2022 2021

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,334,244 $ 19,724,242

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,411,236 8,330,891



10,923,008 11,393,351

Cash and cash equivalents 1,345,099 1,481,287

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 501,324 591,369

Right-of-use assets, net 145,506 154,561

Deferred costs and other assets 387,420 394,691

Total assets $ 13,302,357 $ 14,015,259









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,667,435 $ 15,223,710

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 810,849 995,392

Lease liabilities 133,720 158,372

Other liabilities 386,035 383,018

Total liabilities 15,998,039 16,760,492









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,763,132) (2,812,683)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,302,357 $ 14,015,259









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,233,943) $ (1,207,396)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,247,214 1,283,645

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 13,271 $ 76,249









Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Comparable FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2022

2021

2022

2021























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 569,480

$ 705,869

$ 1,057,790

$ 1,216,329 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



296,022

313,572

603,935

627,147

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 215,616

202,515

440,702

406,752

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 17,875

-

16,384

(93,057)

Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO (E) -

(23)

-

3,177

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



122

1,531

1,118

2,469

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (4,856)

(5,259)

(9,245)

(9,348)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(2,626)

(2,626) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,092,946

$ 1,216,892

$ 2,108,058

$ 2,150,843

Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO (E) 17,817

-

48,850

-

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

(118,428)

-

(118,428) Comparable FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,110,763

$ 1,098,464

$ 2,156,908

$ 2,032,415















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.51

$ 1.88

$ 2.81

$ 3.24

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.35

1.36

2.76

2.72

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.05

-

0.04

(0.25)

Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO (E) -

-

-

0.01 Diluted FFO per share

$ 2.91

$ 3.24

$ 5.61

$ 5.72

Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO (E) 0.05

-

0.13

-

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

(0.32)

-

(0.32) Comparable FFO per share

$ 2.96

$ 2.92

$ 5.74

$ 5.40























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,092,946

$ 1,216,892

$ 2,108,058

$ 2,150,843 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(137,603)

(153,089)

(265,248)

(270,684) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 955,343

$ 1,063,803

$ 1,842,810

$ 1,880,159























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 328,445

328,594

328,525

328,555 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,310

47,281

47,287

47,301























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 375,755

375,875

375,812

375,856























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 2.91

$ 3.24

$ 5.61

$ 5.72 Percent Change



-10.2 %





-1.9 %



























Comparable FFO per share

$ 2.96

$ 2.92

$ 5.74

$ 5.40 Percent Change



1.4 %





6.3 %





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO and Comparable FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $6.1 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $6.0 million and $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($5.8) million and ($5.9) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($16.1) million and ($15.0) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases decreased income by ($0.2) million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($0.3) million and ($0.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























(E) Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of retail real estate.



























Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simon