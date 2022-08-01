NASA Invites Media to Next SpaceX Commercial Crew Space Station Launch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is now open for the launch of the fifth SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The earliest targeted launch date for the mission is Friday, Sept. 29, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-5 launch will carry two NASA astronauts Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists. This is the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada and Kikina. It is the fifth trip for Wakata.

Following a crew handover period, astronauts from NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission are scheduled for return to Earth in October aboard their SpaceX Dragon Freedom.

Media accreditation deadlines for Crew-5 launch are as follows:

U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media must apply no later than 4 p.m. EDT Thursday , Sept. 1.

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 .

All accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

COVID-19 safety protocols for this event will be communicated closer to the date of the event. For questions about accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

If you have special logistical requests, such as space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections, please send your request to: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov by Friday, Sept. 16.

For other questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom: at 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA