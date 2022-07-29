FARO Appoints Rajani Ramanathan to its Board of Directors

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors to nine members and the appointment of Rajani Ramanathan to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Ramanathan has held numerous senior executive leadership positions at Salesforce.com, concluding her nearly 14-year tenure as Salesforce's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Technology & Products.

"Rajani's experience in building one of the pioneers of the SaaS industry at Salesforce.com, will be invaluable as FARO seeks to capitalize on the digitalization of the physical world. Our recent FARO Sphere launch has laid the foundation for accelerated SaaS growth, and we're pleased to have Rajani join us as we continue the transformation of FARO," commented Yuval Wasserman, Chairman of FARO's Board of Directors.

"Innovation for sustainable smart city development and solving urban challenges is an area of focus for me. I am excited to join FARO's Board and have the opportunity to work with the management team as the company increases its focus on SaaS offerings that target eliminating waste and improving process efficiencies for builders, owners and operators of the world's buildings," said Ms. Ramanathan.

Ms. Ramanathan's appointment became effective on July 25, 2022. She will be included in the slate of nominees for election to the Board of Directors at FARO's 2023 annual shareholders meeting.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

