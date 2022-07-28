PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. SHLOMO RODAV AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company's Board of Directors resolved today to appoint Mr. Shlomo Rodav to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Rodav will replace Mr. Shlomo Zohar who concluded today his term as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Shlomo Rodav was appointed a director in the Company in April 2022. Mr. Rodav served in the past as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yeinot Bitan Ltd., as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bezek-the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. and as chairman and a board member of various public companies including Tnuva Ltd., Gilat Satellite Telecommunication Ltd., and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partner in 2013.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

