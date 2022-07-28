E Source and DEFG's Equity in a Clean Energy Economy Collaborative to host public workshop to address an equitable energy future

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Working Together for an Equitable Energy Future Virtual National Workshop 2022, hosted by E Source and DEFG's Equity in a Clean Energy (ECEE) Collaborative. The workshop is open to the public.

The ECEE Collaborative is assembling stakeholders to discuss new approaches and tools to ensure affordability and equity in the US transition to clean energy.

This national workshop will feature keynote presentations by equity leaders, a variety of panel sessions, breakout sessions, new research, and customer survey findings with an emphasis on bringing voices of disadvantaged communities into the deliberations. The workshop is designed to be interactive to help build relationships between stakeholders. The online nature will ensure maximum participation nationwide.

The collaborative has invited musicians, videographers, and other artists to provide clips of their work and perspectives on equity and clean energy in their communities. And the event will premiere a voices-of-the-community documentary in partnership with NiSource, a dual-fuel utility serving nearly 4 million customers across six midwestern states.

"With the July 2022 acquisition of DEFG, E Source has gained important capabilities that help utilities with their transformation to a Sustainable Utility, in particular the component that focuses on customer equity. We can now help utilities improve their customer experience and manage affordability for customers as a whole, especially those who are most vulnerable," says Jamie Wimberly, senior vice president of Customer Strategy Solutions at E Source. "The ECEE collaborative and this national workshop play an essential role in helping utilities and communities come together to equitably serve all customers."

To learn more about the workshop, visit www.eceecollaborative.com and register today. Or email info@defgllc.com to connect with the collaborative directly.

