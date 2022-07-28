The Clinician and Clalit Health Services partner to drive value-based care and digital care pathway implementation in Israel

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinician , a global digital health innovator, has partnered with one of the largest HMOs in the world and Israel's largest healthcare organization, Clalit Health Services, through it's innovation arm – Clalit Innovation, to develop and deploy digital healthcare pathways across their 4.8 million patients, 20,000 clinicians, 1,500 community clinics, and 14 hospitals. These pathways will enable the collection and analysis of important health data provided by patients in the community to improve the safety and quality of care delivered.

The partnership aims to provide patients with a convenient, digitally-enabled means of reporting their health status at home or in the community. It will also equip healthcare providers with the data they need to measure, analyze and improve care from the patient's perspective. Utilizing patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) to capture the patient's perspective, these medically validated health assessments will enable individuals to report on important health outcomes, including quality of life, symptom burden, physical function and mental health.

Clalit will deploy The Clinician's digital health platform, ZEDOC, initially across hip and knee osteoarthritis and mental health (depression and anxiety) patients.

Prof. Ran Balicer, Chief Innovation Officer at Clalit Health Services and Founding Director of the Clalit Research Institute, shared: "Focusing on the patients' reported outcomes over the full cycle of care empowers their ability to make informed choices about their care and enables providers to improve quality and efficiency of the care delivered."

"Clalit's hospitals perform close to 1000 knee replacement surgeries a year and approximately 350 hip replacement surgeries a year, i.e. planned surgeries for which PROMs are performed. Here, the platform allows the patients to use the accumulated and combined data to assess their options and help them understand their recovery rates according to the treatment they choose. Making an informed, data-based decision will allow patients to avoid choosing low-benefit treatments for them and instead increase choosing treatments that will prove highly beneficial." explains Dr. Orly Weinstein, Vice President and Head of Clalit's Hospitals Division.

To ensure that all health outcomes data captured from patients at home can be directly viewed by clinical teams in their patients' electronic medical record (EMR), The Clinician will integrate ZEDOC with Clalit's existing health information systems through Clalit's IT & Digital division. Liora Schechter, VP of the IT & Digital Division at Clalit shared: "The platform will be able to stream the data collected directly to the medical files, and will allow the treating teams access to this new information which will improve actions taken."

ZEDOC, combined with Clalit's existing treatment and care data, enables the computation of a world-first value metric. This metric is a foundation of value-based care models and will measure the benefits of healthcare services as reported by patients themselves in relation to the cost.

"The intention is to develop innovative digital care pathways for Clalit, which will extend the reach of their healthcare services beyond traditional clinical settings and enable patient-reported health outcomes to be integrated together with cost data, and benchmarked across their entire organization," says Dr. Ron Tenenbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of The Clinician. "By working with Clalit's team to analyze their existing service utilization and cost data in relation to the health outcomes achieved, we believe we will be able to develop a world-class value-based healthcare model."

