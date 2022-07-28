Artel, LLC taps Nigel Sutton to accelerate Artel Growth

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel, LLC, a leading supplier of classified secure government connectivity, today announced Nigel Sutton has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this new role, Nigel will be responsible for Artel's move to expand into adjacent markets. "We are thrilled Nigel joined the Artel team," said Paul Domorski, Artel Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive knowledge and experience make him the right leader to help accelerate our growth. Network convergence with best of breed solutions is enabling work from anywhere. Customers don't want to be tied to one platform; they want connectivity as a service. Artel is perfectly positioned to deliver it."

Artel, LLC: Connect with Confidence (www.artelllc.com) (PRNewsfoto/Artel, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Nigel is an accomplished Senior Business & Operations Executive with more than 35 years of success across aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries. Throughout his executive career, Mr. Sutton has held leadership positions at companies including General Motors Defense, Orbital ATK, AeroVironment, and Raytheon. As VP of Business Development for General Motors Defense, he stood up and developed a capture management organization for new business growth. Since 2015 Nigel was the VP of International Business/Defense Systems Group for Orbital ATK, a defense avionics and armament manufacturer. He led operations, new program strategy, and corporate development. This followed his role as VP of Unmanned Air Systems International Business Division with AeroVironment from 2013 to 2015, and multiple senior roles with Raytheon from 2005 to 2013. As Director of International Business Development & Operations for Raytheon from 2007 to 2012, he oversaw bookings of more than $7.5 billion and coordinated export control policy with trade organizations in Washington D.C. He previously served 18 years in the U.S. Navy, rising to Program Director of Engineering. He has been responsible for executing international equity investments and global partner alliances for aircraft and weapon system program management, and has 23 years of professional leadership experience in the Department of Defense.

Nigel holds a BS in Computer Science from Park College, an MS in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee, Certification in Aircraft/Avionics Flight Test from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School, an MS in Aerospace Engineering/Avionics from the Naval Postgraduate School, an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology, an Executive Masters in International Relations, a Certificate of Advanced Study in Public Administration from Syracuse University. As a seasoned Board Member, he has held board positions with organizations including Orbital ATK Middle East, World Affairs Councils of America, Precision Strike Association, Alliant Techsystems Operations Saudi Arabia, and the US-ASEAN Business Council.

About Artel

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit our web page, or email us at communications@artelllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artel