WalkMe Establishes International Digital Adoption Professionals (DAP) Day to Honor Individuals Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation

Announces date for Elevate, the world's largest career development event for DAP Professionals; Opens nominations for first-ever Top 100 DAP Professionals list, #DAPP100

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it has officially established International Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals Day as a registered holiday, taking place the last Thursday of each July. DAP Professionals Day honors individuals advancing the use of digital technologies within their organization to drive return on technology investments. WalkMe also announced that Elevate , the DAP Professionals event, will be taking place October 25-27, 2022, virtually and in-person. And to recognize the industry's brightest and most respected individuals in digital adoption, WalkMe opened nominations for the first-ever Top100 DAP Professionals list, the DAPP100 .

Digital adoption has emerged as a game changer for organizations looking to maximize the value of their technology investments. With it comes demand for new technology skills and career opportunities for those who upskill first and stay on the pulse of digital adoption trends. DAP Professionals directly impact the success of digital transformations and their companies' bottom lines. WalkMe Elevate is designed to propel the careers of DAP Professionals forward, a career path that continues to grow each year. Today, more than 14,000 people on LinkedIn include "Digital Adoption" on their profile.

"DAP Professionals are the trailblazers enabling the adoption of new technologies as part of their organizations' overall digital transformation strategy," said Wayne McCulloch, Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe. "They are integral players in the success of a company's digital investments. It's an honor to establish a registered holiday for these individuals, and we can't wait to host the world's top DAP Professionals at Elevate 2022."

WalkMe Elevate will host 25+ live sessions and workshops both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, including a keynote celebrating the achievements of notable DAP Professionals and breakout sessions highlighting customer stories. Through workshops and certification opportunities, attendees will learn the latest in using digital adoption technologies to operationalize digital strategy and drive business outcomes that matter, positioning themselves as central to achieving critical business results.

Nominations for the Top 100 DAP Professionals list open on International DAP Professionals Day, July 28th, and close on August 18th at 11:59 p.m. PST. The list will be determined by crowdsourced voting, which will open on August 25th and close on September 8th at 11:59 p.m. PST. The final list will be announced in a press release in September and honored during Elevate. All are welcome to nominate themselves or someone else who has designed or implemented a digital adoption strategy (WalkMe and other DAP solution provider employees excluded). For more information on the Top 100 DAP Professionals list visit https://www.walkme.com/events/elevate/

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

