PBS ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMMING AT VIRTUAL SUMMER TCA PRESS TOUR

PBS PROGRAMMING

Final Performance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to be Filmed at the

Kennedy Center for Broadcast on PBS

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, gathered by the Met and the Polish National Opera, is comprised of recent Ukrainian refugees and other artists in a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine. The orchestra will embark on a European and American tour on July 28 that culminates with a performance at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Saturday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will be filmed for broadcast on PBS in September.

PBS Announces Production for Season 2 of NATIVE AMERICA to Premiere in

2023

The Acclaimed Series Returns with Four New Episodes That Showcase the Extraordinary Contributions of Contemporary Native Americans

Production has begun for season 2 of NATIVE AMERICA, with four new hour-long episodes, and is slated to premiere in 2023. Building on the foundation of the acclaimed original series, which premiered in 2018 and tied the history of some of the world's greatest civilizations to thriving communities today, season 2 presents stories of Native Americans who are carrying forward Indigenous values to transform our 21st century world.

PBS Announces SOUTHERN STORYTELLERS, A New Documentary Series

Celebrating Creatives From Across the South, Premiering Summer 2023

Dynamic Multiplatform Series Spotlights Acclaimed Southern Creators

in Literature, Music, Film and Television

The American South is known for its boundless creativity, absorbing personalities and evocative landscapes. SOUTHERN STORYTELLERS, a new three-episode series from PBS, Arkansas PBS and award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud, follows some of the region's most compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home — the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays and on screens large and small.

10 Years and Counting: PBS Digital Studios Builds on its Success as the Home

for Curious Minds on the Internet

New Series From The WNET Group, THE BIGGER PICTURE, to Premiere August 9, 2022, on the

PBS YouTube Channel. Hosted by Harvard University Historian Dr. Vincent Brown

Two New Series From its Regional Digital Centers of Innovation, WELCOME TO ALIEF WITH

MO AMER and ROGUE HISTORY, Coming Fall 2022 to PBS Digital Platforms

Having evolved from a small network of YouTube creators to an innovative trailblazer in the digital media space, the Webby, Telly and Emmy Award-winning PBS Digital Studios — now celebrating its 10th anniversary — remains the home for curious minds on the internet with digital-first series, podcasts and multi-platform content across popular genres. To that end, The WNET Group and PBS Digital Studios have announced THE BIGGER PICTURE, a new digital series exploring American history through iconic photographs that have defined national culture and identity.

AMERICAN MASTERS "Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci" to

Examine the Work of the Public Health Official Spring 2023 on PBS

New documentary follows Dr. Fauci for over a year, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his

career, his struggles and successes during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name during the AIDS crisis of the '80s and '90s.The physician-scientist and immunologist has since served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President for seven different administrations. In 2020, he found himself in the spotlight again as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the globe. Now, the new documentary AMERICAN MASTERS "Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci" captures the most prominent physician in America at work over a period of 14 months, beginning with Inauguration Day 2021, as he strives to improve national public health.

AMERICAN MASTERS Presents Broadcast Premiere of "Roberta Flack" January

24 on PBS

New film tells Flack's story in her own words and includes interviews with Reverend Jesse

Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Yoko Ono, Angela Davis, Eugene McDaniels, Joel Dorn, Peabo

Bryson and more

From "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" to "Killing Me Softly" and beyond, Roberta Flack gave voice to a global soundtrack of beauty and pain, love and anguish, hope and struggle. AMERICAN MASTERS "Roberta Flack" illuminates where reality, memory and imagination mix to present music icon Roberta Flack, a brilliant artist who transformed popular culture, in her own words. With exclusive access to Flack's archives of film, performances, interviews, home movies, photos, hit songs and unreleased music, the film documents how Flack's musical virtuosity was inseparable from her lifelong commitment to civil rights.

PBS and AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announce "Zora Neale Hurston"

New Biography of the Trailblazing Writer and Anthropologist to Premiere in Early 2023 on PBS

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE "Zora Neale Hurston" is a new biography about the influential author, whose groundbreaking anthropological work would challenge assumptions about race, gender and cultural superiority that had long defined the field in the 19th century.

PBS KIDS

New PBS KIDS Series, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS!, Premieres February 6, 2023

Animated Series from GBH Kids and Pipeline Studios Will Help Kids Build Important Skills to

Solve Problems and Express Themselves

WORK IT OUT WOMBATS!, a new animated series for kids ages 3-6 produced by GBH Kids and Pipeline Studios, stars a playful trio of marsupial siblings — Malik, Zadie and Zeke — who live with their grandmother, Super, in their treehouse apartment complex. WORK IT OUT WOMBATS! will introduce computational thinking concepts that will help young viewers solve meaningful problems, learn flexible thinking and how to express themselves — all while using the practices and processes at the core of computer science. The new series will debut on PBS KIDS February 6, 2023.

PBS KIDS Celebrates 10th Anniversary of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD

With Special Marathon of Fan-Favorite Episodes and Season 6 Premiere

Beloved Emmy-winning Series From Fred Rogers Productions, Inspired by MISTER ROGERS'

NEIGHBORHOOD, Marks Milestone Birthday With New Content and More

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, the #1 animated series for preschoolers on PBS KIDS and first series inspired by the groundbreaking MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD, will kick off its 10th anniversary year on September 3 with a marathon of "Top Ten Tiger Tales" on PBS KIDS. The special programming event was voted on by fans and will lead into the highly anticipated sixth season, featuring a week of all-new episodes, streaming free on PBS KIDS beginning September 5.

