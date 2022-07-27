Moraine Valley, Green Flower collaborate to offer noncredit cannabis programs

PALOS HILLS, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moraine Valley Community College is the first college in the Chicago area to partner with the California-based cannabis curriculum experts Green Flower to offer two noncredit online programs for anyone looking to start a career in the rapidly-growing cannabis manufacturing and cultivation fields.

The demand is high for skilled and trained professionals in the cannabis industry. Illinois supports nearly 29,000 full-time jobs in the industry and recorded $1.78 billion in cannabis sales in 2021, according to the Leafly 2022 Jobs Report.

Whether working in the industry or looking to transition into a cannabis career, Moraine Valley's eight-week online programs provide the knowledge and skills needed to be successful. Students can begin their chosen program at any time and complete it in eight weeks.

Each online program features expert information and perspectives from industry-leading professionals, delivered in a format using best learning practices.

The Advanced Cultivation Technician program gives students advanced job skills and knowledge to excel in cannabis cultivation. Topics include:

Botany and genetics of the cannabis plant

Seeds, germination and cloning

Light sources

Pests, disease and threat management

Irrigation and watering essentials

The Advanced Manufacturing Agent program helps students learn the expertise and advanced skill set needed to succeed in manufacturing. Subjects include:

Product development

Formulation and plant ensemble

Extraction processes and principles

Production operations and transportation requirements

Recordkeeping and product testing

"These programs help ensure not only the continued explosive growth of the industry in Illinois but also growth in great part due to a well-trained workforce," said Daniel Kalef, vice president of Higher Education at Green Flower. "Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs."

Learn more about Moraine Valley's noncredit cannabis programs at mvcc.cannabisstudiesonline.com . For more information on noncredit classes, contact Corporate, Community and Continuing Education at (708) 974-5735 or communityeducation@morainevalley.edu .

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Moraine Valley Community College

Moraine Valley Community College is one of the largest community colleges in Illinois, serving 26 communities in the southwest suburbs of Chicago. Since it opened in 1967, the college has grown to offer more than 130 associate degree and certificate programs at its main campus in Palos Hills and extension centers in Blue Island and Tinley Park. Students can enroll in classes to complete the first two years of a bachelor's degree and then transfer to a four-year university or college or quickly move into the workforce. Moraine Valley offers online, evening, weekend and short-term classes, as well as developmental education, adult basic education and English as a Second Language classes. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is a member of the prestigious League for Innovation in the Community College and is one of 12 national Vanguard Colleges.

For news media inquiries, contact Jessica Crotty, assistant director of Communications, at (708) 974-5281 or crotty@morainevalley.edu .

