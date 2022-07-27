"Moo"dia Advisory: Moo Moo Express to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Grove City Location with Free Crème De La Crème VIP Car Washes July 29 through August 7, 2022

"Moo"dia Advisory: Moo Moo Express to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Grove City Location with Free Crème De La Crème VIP Car Washes July 29 through August 7, 2022

Customers Encouraged to Bring a Monetary Donation for The Marcus Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio location, Moo Moo Express Car Wash will be offering free Crème de la Crème VIP car washes ($18 value) July 29 - August 7, 2022 at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio. (PRNewswire)

Who: Moo Moo Express Car Wash



What: Moo Moo Express Car Wash is celebrating its 24th Central Ohio Grand Opening with 10 days of free car washes at the new Grove City Moo, located at 2615 London Groveport Rd.





From July 29 – August 7, 2022 customers will receive a FREE signature Crème De La Crème VIP car wash ($18 value) when they bring a monetary donation to benefit The Marcus Project.





100% of all donations will help The Marcus Project continue their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.





Other Grove City South Moo Grand Opening incentives include the following:

$50 Moo Moo Express Gift Cards will be available for purchase at the new Grove City South Moo for only $25 from July 29 – August 7, 2022 with ALL proceeds being donated back to The Marcus Project.

Customers who sign up for a Crème De La Crème VIP Unlimited Wash Club Membership at the new Grove City South Moo will receive their first month for only 99¢ (regularly $32.99/month).

Moo Moo Express Car Wash 2615 London Groveport Rd. location only



Where: When: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 7, 2022 Hours: Monday – Saturday 7:00am – 8:00 pm; Sunday 9:00am – 6:00pm





** Ribbon Cutting with Moo Moo Express Founder John Roush scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:30am.





About Moo Moo Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is Central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 24 locations and growing. The Moo's fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the Unlimited Wash Club, starting at $15.99 a month per vehicle, offers unlimited car washes at any Moo location. Home-grown and operated, Moo Moo Express is part of the Express Wash Concepts family of express car wash brands, and proud to be an avid supporter of the Central Ohio community. For more information, locations and hours, visit www.moomoocarwash.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moo Moo Express Car Wash