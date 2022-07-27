A growth spurt in SANY's international product lines: 128 new products released

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, aiming to tap into a wider market of 7.5 billion in population, Chinese construction machinery giant SANY launched 128 new products for international markets, representing 83% year-on-year growth. In the near future, SANY's internationalization efforts will revolve around the development of large equipment, Euro-American markets and the compilation of product literature, all of which are important elements to propel SANY's internationalization progress forward.

So far, SANY's product portfolio coverage in high-end markets in Europe and America has reached 64%. SANY's all-star team is shining in global markets, starring: the 45 m pump truck which fills a gap in the European market; the excavator SY225C-10HD which generated many orders at bauma India; the drilling rig SR235MV which is a strong newcomer in the North American market; and the wheeled crane SAC600E, a bestselling high-tech model in Europe, America, Korea and Australia.

Apart from new products, SANY lodged 179 PCT international patent applications in 2021.

SANY ensures all available resources around the globe, including talent, technologies, R&D, manufacturing facilities and management, are mobilized to enrich product diversity and enhance their competitiveness. Launched in 2021, the Global Coordinated Design Platform realized the joint development of the first-generation PS/SP dual-branded 45 m pump truck by SANY and Putzmeister.

SANY's R&D incorporates rich global intellectual resources, with Kunshan Global R&D Center being a good example and all machinery divisions having their own research institutes. R&D centers have been established in North America, Europe, Japan and India, where nearly 200 top local experts are working in the field of local law, customer research and the localization of spare parts, allowing SANY to serve local markets better.

In China, the number of SANY's R&D staff specialized in international products reached 864 in 2021, a year-on-year growth of 89%. Among them, 150 are regularly dispatched to the frontlines around the world to gain real-time insights of market trends.

Manufacturing-wise, SANY is planning to build more lighthouse factories in Europe and Southeast Aisa.

All of SANY's R&D and cultivation efforts led to a remarkable global performance in 2021, with a sales growth of 50% year on year and doubled sales in over 50 countries and regions. While SANY excavators and concrete machinery remain global bestsellers, concrete machinery, cranes and drilling machinery enjoyed a sales growth of 24%, 137% and 121% respectively.

