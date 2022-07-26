JOHN STARR JOINS TIMBERS COMPANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Company, a leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, announces today the appointment of John Starr to chief financial officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of financial management experience, John joins Timbers Company's executive leadership team in Winter Park, Fla., further supporting the Company's strategic growth and perfectly timed for new locations and announcements to come.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome John Starr to the Timbers Company team," said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. "John brings a deep experience gained through years of leadership in the REIT industry and will play an important role in the future growth of Timbers as a company."

As CFO, John will oversee and manage business development and financial operations across the Timbers portfolio, including external capital raising efforts for future projects, managing Timbers' investments, investor relations and management of the Company's accounting, acquisitions, asset management and information technology departments.

John previously served as chief operating officer of CNL Financial Group, specifically in REIT fund management where his principal area of focus included developing and implementing strategies to maximize the financial performance of CNL's real estate portfolios. Before serving as COO, John also served CNL as CNL Private Equity Corp's senior vice president of asset management, chief operating officer of CNL Healthcare Properties II and chief portfolio officer of both Global Income Trust and Global Growth Trust.

John began his career at First Union Bank as a commercial lender after receiving his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida with a dual major in Economics and Management.

About Timbers Company:

Timbers Company is a leading developer and operator of luxury hotels, private residence clubs, master planned resorts and boutique properties in the world's most exclusive ski, golf, leisure and beach destinations. Timbers Company brands include Timbers Resorts and Soleil Hotels & Resorts. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destinations in which the properties reside, focusing on family and immersive experiences, offering approachable luxury and never compromising quality and service. Timbers Owners have access to properties in the following locations: Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail. Now, Timbers has taken that formula for success and launched a new brand – Soleil Hotels & Resorts – a luxury collection of hotels, resorts and whole ownership residences. Travelers to Soleil properties can expect the authentic family experiences that Timbers is known for, available to a wider audience in a broader array of destinations across the U.S. For more information visit timberscompany.com.

