INEO's Media Network will connect to Broadsign's Reach SSP, providing media buyers with an expanded network of targeted, analytics-based digital out-of-home advertising locations at retail

SURREY, BC, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced a programmatic partnership with Broadsign, a leading platform provider for digital-out-of-home (DOOH) programmatic advertising. With this agreement, advertisers and media buying agencies who utilize Broadsign's Reach platform will gain access and be able to purchase ad space on INEO's Media Network of display screens located at the front entrance of retail stores.

INEO Announces Programmatic Partnership with Broadsign. INEO’s Media Network will connect to Broadsign’s Reach SSP, providing media buyers with an expanded network of targeted, analytics-based digital out-of-home advertising locations at retail. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, commented, "Teaming with Broadsign allows us to make our inventory more accessible to advertisers looking to reach consumers at the last mile. We're thrilled about the new revenue potential this partnership provides and look forward to continuing to grow the INEO Media Network and increasing our advertising fill rates."

"Connecting with consumers in-store can influence purchasing decisions and help grow brand loyalty when the right messages are put forth. INEO's network is highly desirable to advertisers as interest in reaching retail audiences at the point of purchase continues to grow, and we're excited to onboard this inventory to Reach to benefit media buyers," shared Broadsign Sales Director Karim Kanji.

This new programmatic advertising partnership with Broadsign solidifies INEO's position as a solutions provider in the DOOH advertising market focused on the retail segment. INEO's advertising platform partnerships give the Company access to a broad group of brands and marketers, who can purchase INEO's unique advertising inventory.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 300,000 digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people's lives. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com

