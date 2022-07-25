Met-Ed Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

READING, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 14 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

Met-Ed Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The new employees include 10 lineworkers and four substation electricians who are recent graduates of the company's Power Systems Institute (PSI), a utility worker training partnership with Reading Area Community College (RACC) in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Met-Ed lines employees, listed by work location and hometowns, are:

Gettysburg – Gerald Walsh , Bernville

Hanover – Christopher Neuin , Hamburg

Lebanon – Colton Kessler , Tremont

Reading – Nick Evans , Mohrsville ; Jack Thomas , Bernville ; Kyren Turner , Fleetwood

Stroudsburg – Omar Abdelfatah , Emmaus ; Bryce Ebinger , Alburtis

York – Alex Guilbe , Reading ; Bronson Warner , Brogue

The new substation employees listed by work location, with their hometowns are:

Easton – Colby Constable , Bangor ; Robert James , Easton ; Maxwell Murphy , Reading

York – Brady Bowen , Corry

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

The PSI curriculum for lines and substation employees requires two-and-a-half days each week spent at Reading Area Community College completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a Met-Ed training facility in Reading. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 lineworkers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability, and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.