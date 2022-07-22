"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

TOKYO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements. (PRNewswire)

The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd. The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo, of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.

There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4

For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign

We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd.

Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ) to get a response showing if you won.

1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames



Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

