Onbe Welcomes Payments Technology Executive David Tarbox to Board of Directors

A leader with more than three decades of payments technology and engineering expertise, David Tarbox is uniquely positioned to further propel Onbe's growth

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe , a market-leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced the addition of payments technology veteran David Tarbox to its board of directors. The board includes Centerbridge Partners, L.P. ("Centerbridge"), Bain Capital Ventures, Silversmith Capital Partners, and veterans from Fiserv, FIS and others, led by Onbe Chairman Juli Spottiswood.

David Tarbox, member of Onbe Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Tarbox brings more than 30 years of experience developing and managing market leading payments platforms and fintech solutions. Prior to joining Onbe's Board, he was a Senior Vice President of Engineering, Merchant Acquiring at FIS, where he led the division to $4B in revenues and managed a 3500+-member development organization producing product strategy, platform integration and technology infrastructure. Tarbox has held senior leadership roles in engineering at Worldpay, Vantiv and Litle & Co., where his team was instrumental in developing ecommerce and enterprise transaction processing platforms. Additionally, he has proven M&A experience from both the buy and sell side. A graduate of Bradley University with a degree in engineering, Tarbox resides in Boston, Massachusetts.

"David's track record speaks for itself. His vision, leadership style and proven expertise in building technology teams has led to the development of transformational platforms that fueled growth at each of his past companies," said Juli Spottiswood, Onbe's Chairman of the Board. "The Board looks forward to his counsel as we continue to elevate Onbe's technology platform and client offerings."

Tarbox will advise Onbe's executive team and functional leadership. His contributions will enable Onbe to further expand payments products and solutions that modernize consumer and workforce disbursements for Onbe's corporate clients, delivering a customer experience that's instant, convenient and simple.

"Onbe has a proven track record in the payments industry, and I look forward to working with its board of directors and executive leadership team to accelerate this next phase of expansion," said David Tarbox. "I'm excited to partner with Onbe to build upon its core strengths, expand into new segments, bring innovative fintech solutions to market and capitalize on the opportunity ahead."

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Marianne Dempsey

onbe@threeringsinc.com

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onbe