Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla. , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced it plans to release financial results for its 2022 second quarter ended June 30 on August 4, 2022 before the opening of the market. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00AM Eastern Time that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

What: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Via online registration at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/291558035 or phone registration: (888) 440-6203 or (289) 815-3589 Conference ID 1488544; via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 11, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with a conference ID number of 1488544. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisitions of recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tulsa, Oklahoma; its greenfield start-ups in Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio, Surprise, Arizona, and Nashville, Tennessee; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, economic conditions generally (including increases in fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the effects of inflation, other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' public announcements and SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

