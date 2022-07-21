Impact Venture Capital co-invests with Madrona, USVP, Zoom, and others in TaskHuman's $20M Series B to amplify human well-being and productivity in the digital world

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskHuman, the 1:1 digital coaching platform, has raised $20 million in Series B funding to amplify human well-being and productivity in a digital world. Madrona led the round, with participation from Impact Venture Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Sure Ventures, and USVP, alongside new investors Gaingels, PeopleTech Angels, Propel(x), and Zoom Ventures. Participating angel investors also include Hemant Thapar and Margo Georgiades.

The latest funding brings TaskHuman's total raised to date to $35 million and will be used to supercharge product development, marketing, and sales efforts. The company is laser-focused on global expansion and scaling its network of over 1,000 coaches across nearly 50 countries, by recruiting world-class experts and specialists. Topics covered within well-being and work-life integration include physical fitness, family dynamics, emotional well-being, financial planning, career coaching, and leadership coaching.

"With growing disparate workforces, a need for healthy and happy employees, combined with the challenge of trying to mentor young executives remotely, TaskHuman's real-time 1:1 solutions have never been more relevant and needed," said Jack Crawford, Founding General Partner at Impact Venture Capital. "We saw their magic early, and now, we are thrilled to be investing alongside world-class venture capital firms like USVP, Madrona, and Zoom Ventures."

"This round of funding allows us to continue expanding our coaching offerings to support individuals' personal and professional needs while continuing to bring on a global network of specialists. Employees can then build out their own dream team of personal coaches that are accessible via video call at any time, with just the click of a button," said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. "This also allows us to change the lives of thousands of specialists throughout the world. As the rise of the gig economy has opened up a world of possibilities for flexible work options, we take it one step further; TaskHuman coaches are able to make money by utilizing their passion and expertise to help others, and work from anywhere, whenever they want."

About Impact Venture Capital

Impact Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm that invests alongside corporate venture groups and top-tier investors in early-stage technology startups with a focus on the artificial intelligence applied to security, finance, digital health, and other fast-growing industry sectors.

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world's first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world's most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on self-care anytime — privately and cost-effectively. The company has nearly 60 full-time team members and nearly 1,000 coaches around the world across 20 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Venture Capital, Madrona Venture Group, and RingCentral Ventures. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company's website at https://taskhuman.com/ .

