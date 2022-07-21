Executive Director Nat Watkins Leads Newly-Constructed Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Executive Director Nat Watkins leading the helm, the newly-constructed Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community is thriving. Watercrest Macon celebrated their grand opening in January of this year honoring their founding residents with confetti and a red carpet roll-out. As the community continues to grow, welcoming new residents and team members, Nat Watkins can always be seen leading the charge with jubilance.

"As Executive Director of Watercrest Macon, Nat exudes an affable confidence earning him the respect and trust of his peers, residents, and associates," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to the future success of our new Watercrest Macon community thanks to the dedication and passion of Nat and his team in providing our residents with the very best senior living has to offer."

From a small town in Georgia, Nat Watkins grew up as the son of educators, where he learned the values of service, compassion and humility. These values served him well as a business owner, mortgage banker and restaurateur throughout his career. With a degree in Health Services Administration, Nat entered the senior living industry in 2011, excelling as Director of Food and Beverage and Marketing Director prior to his successful transition to Executive Director.

"Prioritizing the individual needs of our seniors with thoughtfulness and compassion instills a foundation where our residents are honored and served daily," says Nat Watkins, Executive Director. "We are so proud of this beautiful community and growing a family of associates and residents who call Watercrest Macon home."

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care opened this year in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

