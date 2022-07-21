EVERFI Launches Nation's First No-Cost, Digital Crypto Education for High School Students

Program will fill the education gap and teach students foundational skills related to new technologies

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc ., a leading Impact-as-a-Service™ education innovator, today announced that it will be bringing highly sought after crypto and web3 digital education to high school students across the United States at no-cost this fall.

With the continued rise in popularity and adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology, EVERFI is committed to building the missing learning layer around these new topics for its community of learners. By leveraging its infrastructure and strategic partner network, EVERFI seeks to bridge the crypto knowledge gap at scale – providing students with the education needed to understand these new concepts and to support better decision-making.

"The rapid advancement and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology have created an urgent need for an engaging and interactive education curriculum," said Tom Davidson, founder and CEO, EVERFI. "The stakes are high, the concepts are complex, and there is a demand for foundational crypto and web3 education nationwide. Given our vast network in K-12 education, we are the most trusted resource to deliver this critical education to students before they risk making a costly financial decision."

EVERFI's digital education products are used by more than 25,000 schools nationwide, putting the company in a unique position to bring this critical education to millions of students each year. The company is set to launch an Intro to Crypto course for students this fall and will unveil it to more than 6,500 teachers during today's LearnOn educator conference. The interactive course will provide students with a foundational understanding of digital assets, blockchain technology, and the evolving applications of these new technologies in everyday life.

"Our mission has always been to democratize education and ensure everyone has access to critical information that will equip them to make informed decisions as they prepare for their future," said Davidson. "We are continuing to build the missing learning layer and deliver next-generation learning topics to K-12 students nationwide, regardless of their zip code."

To learn more about EVERFI's financial education and cryptocurrency offerings, please visit https://everfi.com/financial-education/crypto/ .

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks and the other risk factors occasionally set forth in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, of which free copies are available at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Media Contact: Jennifer Edgerly

EVERFI

jedgerly@everfi.com

EVERFI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERFI, Inc.