BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $44.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $80.6 million, or $2.42 per share, compared to $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, for the first half of 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $86.9 million from $82.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Rising short term interest rates contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.05% and 3.32% a year ago. The margin for the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by higher PPP fees, which were $11.9 million compared to $400,000 for the current quarter.

For the second quarter of 2022 the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $501,000 compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions of $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Provisions for credit losses have stabilized in 2022 after the economic downturn and recovery from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $42.6 million down from $44.6 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income in 2022 was attributable to a purchase gain of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was relatively flat at $73.7 million but included a gain of $3.1 million from the sale of the Company's prior headquarters that was carried in other real estate owned, as well as a write down of an equity investment of $1.5 million.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.1% compared to 23.4% for the second quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate was driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter that produced higher tax deductions for compensation, and a lower state income tax rate.

At June 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts, continued deposit growth and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.6 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during the first two quarters of 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP, was $247 million, or 4%. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $14 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $13.7 million, which represented 0.21% of total loans at June 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.31% at June 30, 2022 down from 1.36% at the end of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company performed well in the second quarter with meaningful core margin expansion as a result of the 150 basis points of increase in the fed funds rate since tightening began in March. All eyes continue to be on the Fed and to what degree its policy will be successful in bringing inflation under control without sending the economy into recession. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the Company is well positioned with a strong capital base, a credit culture that has outperformed through various cycles, and an Oklahoma/DFW footprint positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 86,867

$ 75,507

$ 75,898

$ 80,190

$ 82,363 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

501

2,936

(224)

1,483

(9,949) Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

3,949

3,506

3,336

3,210

3,264 Service charges on deposits

21,618

21,375

22,095

21,706

20,524 Securities transactions

-

(3,915)

630

150

172 Income from sales of loans

1,256

1,666

1,545

1,594

2,133 Insurance commissions

5,302

7,427

6,075

6,666

5,015 Cash management

4,447

3,131

3,115

3,127

3,068 Other

6,026

10,460

8,897

3,333

10,442 Total noninterest income

42,598

43,650

45,693

39,786

44,618





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

45,284

43,932

42,887

42,267

41,992 Occupancy expense, net

4,734

4,403

4,521

5,086

4,528 Depreciation

4,647

4,775

4,708

4,207

4,133 Amortization of intangible assets

857

831

759

755

809 Data processing services

1,975

1,805

1,663

1,734

1,660 Net (income) expense from other real estate owned

(510)

1,794

2,412

1,810

3,357 Marketing and business promotion

1,591

2,073

2,080

1,796

1,648 Deposit insurance

1,196

1,128

968

846

766 Other

13,943

11,771

16,783

11,713

15,130 Total noninterest expense

73,717

72,512

76,781

70,214

74,023 Income before income taxes

55,247

43,709

45,034

48,279

62,907 Income tax expense

10,540

7,794

6,866

9,529

14,715 Net income

$ 44,707

$ 35,915

$ 38,168

$ 38,750

$ 48,192 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.36

$ 1.10

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.47 Net income-diluted

1.34

1.08

1.15

1.16

1.45 Cash dividends declared

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.34 Common shares outstanding

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,749,752

32,666,916

32,585,784

32,744,104

32,779,227 Diluted

33,418,482

33,315,333

33,180,680

33,267,955

33,405,923 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.42 %

1.22 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.79 % Return on average stockholders' equity

15.14

12.33

13.02

13.42

17.42 Net interest margin

3.05

2.78

2.87

3.09

3.32 Efficiency ratio

56.94

60.85

63.15

58.52

58.29

Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 162,374

$ 159,569 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

3,437

(9,949) Non-interest income:







Trust revenue

7,455

6,366 Service charges on deposits

42,993

39,624 Securities transactions

(3,915)

267 Income from sales of loans

2,922

4,143 Insurance commissions

12,729

11,004 Cash management

7,578

6,071 Other

16,486

17,078 Total noninterest income

86,248

84,553









Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

89,216

81,569 Occupancy expense, net

9,137

8,876 Depreciation

9,422

8,010 Amortization of intangible assets

1,688

1,602 Data processing services

3,780

3,338 Net expense from other real estate owned

1,284

4,867 Marketing and business promotion

3,664

3,527 Deposit insurance

2,324

1,642 Other

25,714

25,555 Total noninterest expense

146,229

138,986 Income before income taxes

98,956

115,085 Income tax expense

18,334

24,373 Net income

$ 80,622

$ 90,712 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 2.46

$ 2.77 Net income-diluted

2.42

2.72 Cash dividends declared

0.72

0.68 Common shares outstanding

32,781,198

32,784,513 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,708,563

32,768,102 Diluted

33,366,799

33,407,693 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.32 %

1.74 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.74

16.67 Net interest margin

2.92

3.34 Efficiency ratio

58.82

56.93



BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





























2022

2022

2021

2021

2021





2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:













































Total assets

$ 12,530,073

$ 12,624,431

$ 9,405,612

$ 11,302,771

$ 11,015,287

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,590,311

3,816,532

1,821,203

3,836,809

3,373,099

Debt securities

1,205,894

1,211,668

534,500

529,484

563,771

Total loans

6,620,643

6,504,477

6,194,218

6,037,886

6,207,262

Allowance for credit losses

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

Deposits

11,142,688

11,250,971

8,091,914

9,992,044

9,728,389

Stockholders' equity

1,185,695

1,167,802

1,171,734

1,146,874

1,131,591

Book value per common share

36.17

35.68

35.94

35.21

34.52

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

29.90

29.51

30.80

30.04

29.35

Balance Sheet Ratios:





















Average loans to deposits

58.66 %

59.72 %

60.16 %

61.56 %

65.36 %

Average earning assets to total assets

90.89

91.92

92.13

92.13

92.01

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

9.40

9.86

10.19

10.22

10.25

Asset Quality Data:





















Past due loans

$ 4,771

$ 6,360

$ 4,964

$ 5,186

$ 4,386

Nonaccrual loans (5)

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607

29,802

Restructured loans

2,174

2,345

3,665

7,073

7,485

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866

41,673

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,209

39,729

39,553

39,060

40,183

Total nonperforming and restructured assets

59,866

65,887

69,074

77,926

81,856

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.44 %

0.48 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.21

0.27

0.34

0.46

0.51

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.64

0.67

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.67

0.71

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.48

0.52

0.73

0.69

0.74

Allowance to total loans

1.31

1.34

1.36

1.43

1.35

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.31

1.35

1.37

1.48

1.44

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

634.01

499.83

401.76

324.96

281.73

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

420.84

333.51

284.33

222.46

201.48

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.01

0.06

























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,185,695

$ 1,167,802

$ 1,171,734

$ 1,146,874

$ 1,131,591

Less goodwill

183,639

176,563

149,922

149,922

149,922

Less intangible assets, net

21,743

25,456

17,566

18,325

19,283

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 980,313

$ 965,783

$ 1,004,246

$ 978,627

$ 962,386

Common shares outstanding

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 29.90

$ 29.51

$ 30.80

$ 30.04

$ 29.35

























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

























Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):













































Total loans

$ 6,620,643

$ 6,504,477

$ 6,194,218

$ 6,037,886

$ 6,207,262

Less PPP loans

3,206

30,605

80,412

201,208

368,620

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 6,617,437

$ 6,473,872

$ 6,113,806

$ 5,836,678

$ 5,838,642

























Nonaccrual loans (5)

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607

29,802

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.46 %

0.51 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866

41,673

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.67 %

0.71 %

Allowance for credit losses

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.31 %

1.35 %

1.37 %

1.48 %

1.44 %

























(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.1 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 6,566,437

$ 78,836

4.82 % $ 6,463,687

$ 151,902

4.74 % Debt securities – taxable

1,192,371

5,142

1.73

1,149,037

8,923

1.57

Debt securities – tax exempt

3,682

28

3.08

4,225

62

2.95

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,686,883

7,605

0.83

3,618,260

9,363

0.52

Total earning assets

11,449,373

91,611

3.21

11,235,209

170,250

3.06





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

291,470









280,304









Interest receivable and other assets

943,850









864,988









Allowance for credit losses

(87,434)









(86,337)









Total nonearning assets

1,147,886









1,058,955









Total assets

$ 12,597,259









$ 12,294,164





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 977,424

$ 212

0.09 % $ 959,898

$ 403

0.08 % Savings deposits

4,328,065

2,733

0.25

4,249,720

3,874

0.18

Time deposits

665,660

641

0.39

659,907

1,290

0.39

Short-term borrowings

6,716

12

0.72

4,599

13

0.56

Subordinated debt

86,006

1,031

4.81

85,999

2,061

4.83

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,063,871

4,629

0.31

5,960,123

7,641

0.26





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

5,223,063









5,053,996









Interest payable and other liabilities

126,279









97,146









Stockholders' equity

1,184,046









1,182,899









Total interest free funds

6,533,388









6,334,041









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,597,259









$ 12,294,164









Net interest income





$ 86,982









$ 162,609





Net interest spread









2.90 %







2.80 % Effect of interest free funds









0.15 %







0.12 % Net interest margin









3.05 %







2.92 %





























View original content:

SOURCE BancFirst