AutoNation Reports All-Time Record Quarterly EPS

- Second quarter 2022 EPS was $6.48, an increase of 34% compared to second quarter 2021 EPS of $4.83

- Second quarter 2022 operating income was $558 million, an all-time record and an increase of 5% as compared to the same period a year ago

- Second quarter 2022 After-Sales gross profit was $482 million, an increase of 11% compared to the same period a year ago

- During the second quarter of 2022, AutoNation repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $404 million

- AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock

- AutoNation today announced its plan to acquire CIG Financial to expand it capabilities and enhance the Customer buying experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported second quarter 2022 EPS of $6.48. Second quarter 2022 revenue was $6.9 billion, down 2% as compared to the same period a year ago.

Operational Summary

Second quarter 2022 Operational Summary:

Revenue – Revenue was $6.9 billion , a decrease of 2% compared to the year-ago period.

Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.4 billion , an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 55.4%, an improvement of 110 basis points compared to the year-ago period.

"AutoNation Associates delivered outstanding performance across all of our business sectors, leveraging our customer focus, digital capabilities, cost discipline, and capital allocation to produce record results. I am particularly pleased with our After-Sales penetration with gross profit increasing 11% compared to last year. This is a key profit driver that has been a particular area of focus since my arrival and that has been structurally embedded in the organization. Additionally, today, we announced our agreement to acquire CIG Financial, an auto finance company. This acquisition addresses a key strategic next step in the evolution and expansion of our customer relationships, particularly for our used vehicle business," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.

Used Vehicle Growth Strategy

AutoNation's second quarter 2022 used vehicle revenue increased 13%, compared to the prior year period, driven by AutoNation's used vehicle sourcing strategy, a broad selection of inventory, a proven operating model, demonstrated digital scale, and an admired brand. AutoNation will continue to expand its used vehicle retail business, leveraging its existing capabilities and AutoNation USA growth plan, coupled with rich data and analytics.

The Company plans to open its twelfth AutoNation USA store in the third quarter in Kennesaw, Georgia. AutoNation's target is to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. These stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

Acquisition of Captive Finance Capabilities

AutoNation today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire CIG Financial, an auto finance company headquartered in Irvine, CA. The acquisition of CIG Financial aligns with AutoNation's strategic business model and singular focus on personalized mobility solutions that are easy, transparent, and customer-centric. This acquisition will further extend AutoNation's relationship with its Customers beyond the buying experience and throughout the vehicle ownership life cycle. The transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Share Repurchase

During the second quarter of 2022, AutoNation repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock, or 6% of shares outstanding for an aggregate purchase price of $404 million. Year-to-date through July 19, 2022, AutoNation repurchased 7.2 million shares of common stock, or 11% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for an aggregate purchase price of $789 million. AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock. As of July 19, 2022, AutoNation had approximately 56 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of June 30, 2022, AutoNation had $2.1 billion of liquidity, including $337 million in cash and approximately $1.8 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.5x at quarter-end, or 1.4x net of cash and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $3.5 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022.









Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2022 2021 YoY







Revenue $ 6,869.2 $ 6,978.4 -2 % Gross Profit $ 1,361.7 $ 1,326.3 3 % Operating Income $ 558.1 $ 530.2 5 % Net Income $ 376.3 $ 384.8 -2 % Diluted EPS $ 6.48 $ 4.83 34 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 57,890 77,164 -25 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 77,080 80,589 -4 %







Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2022 2021 YoY Revenue $ 13,622.0 $ 12,882.2 6 % Gross Profit $ 2,670.6 $ 2,359.1 13 % Operating Income $ 1,077.1 $ 867.1 24 % Net Income $ 738.4 $ 624.2 18 % Diluted EPS $ 12.25 $ 7.63 61 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 114,332 146,525 -22 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 156,843 152,369 3 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2022 2021 YoY Adjusted Net Income $ 738.4 $ 618.5 19 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 12.25 $ 7.56 62 %

Segment Results



Segment results(1) for the second quarter 2022 were as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $153 million compared to year-ago segment income of $169 million , a decrease of 9%.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $193 million compared to year-ago segment income of $204 million , a decrease of 5%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $258 million compared to year-ago segment income of $226 million , an increase of 14%.

The second quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone 844-200-6205 (Conference ID: 709044) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website under "Events & Presentations" following the call. A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2022, through August 11, 2022, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 703427). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at: investors.autonation.com.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, investments, and pending acquisitions, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores, our investments in digital and online capabilities, and our planned acquisition of an auto finance company, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, investments, and pending acquisitions, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores and the planned acquisition of an auto finance company; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to develop successfully our digital and online capabilities; our ability to satisfy applicable closing conditions for pending acquisitions; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other parties to, and the economic impacts of, the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 2,935.8 $ 3,428.3 $ 5,743.0 $ 6,410.6

Used vehicle

2,520.4

2,222.9

5,092.8

3,972.0

Parts and service

1,036.3

950.8

2,040.2

1,801.8

Finance and insurance, net

367.6

369.0

731.5

682.0

Other

9.1

7.4

14.5

15.8 Total revenue

6,869.2

6,978.4

13,622.0

12,882.2



















Cost of sales:

















New vehicle

2,582.3

3,107.8

5,044.5

5,900.1

Used vehicle

2,363.9

2,020.2

4,799.7

3,629.1

Parts and service

554.6

518.3

1,097.4

980.3

Other

6.7

5.8

9.8

13.6 Total cost of sales

5,507.5

5,652.1

10,951.4

10,523.1



















Gross profit

1,361.7

1,326.3

2,670.6

2,359.1



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

754.8

748.9

1,496.2

1,396.8 Depreciation and amortization

48.8

47.9

98.8

95.8 Other income, net

-

(0.7)

(1.5)

(0.6)



















Operating income

558.1

530.2

1,077.1

867.1



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(5.8)

(6.6)

(11.0)

(16.0)

Other interest expense

(34.1)

(20.9)

(63.7)

(42.1)

Other income (loss), net

(13.7)

8.9

(20.1)

19.9



















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

504.5

511.6

982.3

828.9



















Income tax provision

128.0

126.7

243.7

204.5



















Net income from continuing operations

376.5

384.9

738.6

624.4



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)







































Net income $ 376.3 $ 384.8 $ 738.4 $ 624.2







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1):

















Continuing operations $ 6.48 $ 4.83 $ 12.25 $ 7.63

Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ -





















Net income $ 6.48 $ 4.83 $ 12.25 $ 7.63







































Weighted average common shares outstanding

58.1

79.7

60.3

81.8



















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

56.0

73.1

56.0

73.1



















(1) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 2,935.8 $ 3,428.3 $ (492.5)

(14.4) $ 5,743.0 $ 6,410.6 $ (667.6)

(10.4)



Retail used vehicle

2,362.2

2,085.8

276.4

13.3

4,754.4

3,729.9

1,024.5

27.5



Wholesale

158.2

137.1

21.1

15.4

338.4

242.1

96.3

39.8

Used vehicle

2,520.4

2,222.9

297.5

13.4

5,092.8

3,972.0

1,120.8

28.2

Finance and insurance, net

367.6

369.0

(1.4)

(0.4)

731.5

682.0

49.5

7.3



Total variable operations

5,823.8

6,020.2

(196.4)

(3.3)

11,567.3

11,064.6

502.7

4.5

Parts and service

1,036.3

950.8

85.5

9.0

2,040.2

1,801.8

238.4

13.2

Other

9.1

7.4

1.7





14.5

15.8

(1.3)



Total revenue $ 6,869.2 $ 6,978.4 $ (109.2)

(1.6) $ 13,622.0 $ 12,882.2 $ 739.8

5.7











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 353.5 $ 320.5 $ 33.0

10.3 $ 698.5 $ 510.5 $ 188.0

36.8



Retail used vehicle

147.6

180.4

(32.8)

(18.2)

272.5

305.6

(33.1)

(10.8)



Wholesale

8.9

22.3

(13.4)





20.6

37.3

(16.7)





Used vehicle

156.5

202.7

(46.2)

(22.8)

293.1

342.9

(49.8)

(14.5)

Finance and insurance

367.6

369.0

(1.4)

(0.4)

731.5

682.0

49.5

7.3



Total variable operations

877.6

892.2

(14.6)

(1.6)

1,723.1

1,535.4

187.7

12.2

Parts and service

481.7

432.5

49.2

11.4

942.8

821.5

121.3

14.8

Other

2.4

1.6

0.8





4.7

2.2

2.5



Total gross profit

1,361.7

1,326.3

35.4

2.7

2,670.6

2,359.1

311.5

13.2





































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

754.8

748.9

(5.9)

(0.8)

1,496.2

1,396.8

(99.4)

(7.1) Depreciation and amortization

48.8

47.9

(0.9)





98.8

95.8

(3.0)



Other (income) expense, net

-

(0.7)

(0.7)





(1.5)

(0.6)

0.9



Operating income

558.1

530.2

27.9

5.3

1,077.1

867.1

210.0

24.2





































Non-operating income (expense) items:

































Floorplan interest expense

(5.8)

(6.6)

0.8





(11.0)

(16.0)

5.0





Other interest expense

(34.1)

(20.9)

(13.2)





(63.7)

(42.1)

(21.6)





Other income (loss), net

(13.7)

8.9

(22.6)





(20.1)

19.9

(40.0)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 504.5 $ 511.6 $ (7.1)

(1.4) $ 982.3 $ 828.9 $ 153.4

18.5





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

57,890

77,164

(19,274)

(25.0)

114,332

146,525

(32,193)

(22.0)

Used

77,080

80,589

(3,509)

(4.4)

156,843

152,369

4,474

2.9







134,970

157,753

(22,783)

(14.4)

271,175

298,894

(27,719)

(9.3)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 50,713 $ 44,429 $ 6,284

14.1 $ 50,231 $ 43,751 $ 6,480

14.8

Used $ 30,646 $ 25,882 $ 4,764

18.4 $ 30,313 $ 24,479 $ 5,834

23.8





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 6,106 $ 4,153 $ 1,953

47.0 $ 6,109 $ 3,484 $ 2,625

75.3

Used $ 1,915 $ 2,239 $ (324)

(14.5) $ 1,737 $ 2,006 $ (269)

(13.4)

Finance and insurance $ 2,724 $ 2,339 $ 385

16.5 $ 2,698 $ 2,282 $ 416

18.2

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,436 $ 5,514 $ 922

16.7 $ 6,278 $ 5,012 $ 1,266

25.3















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,























2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

42.7

49.1

42.2

49.8

















Used vehicle

36.7

31.9

37.4

30.8

















Parts and service

15.1

13.6

15.0

14.0

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.3

5.4

5.3

















Other

0.1

0.1

-

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

26.0

24.2

26.2

21.6

















Used vehicle

11.5

15.3

11.0

14.5

















Parts and service

35.4

32.6

35.3

34.8

















Finance and insurance

27.0

27.8

27.4

28.9

















Other

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

12.0

9.3

12.2

8.0



















Used vehicle - retail

6.2

8.6

5.7

8.2



















Parts and service

46.5

45.5

46.2

45.6



















Total

19.8

19.0

19.6

18.3

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.0

10.7

11.0

10.8

















Operating income

8.1

7.6

7.9

6.7





















































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

55.4

56.5

56.0

59.2

















Operating income

41.0

40.0

40.3

36.8



























































































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance







































































Revenue:

































Domestic $ 2,040.9 $ 2,124.8 $ (83.9)

(3.9) $ 4,075.3 $ 3,971.5 $ 103.8

2.6

Import

1,949.7

2,175.0

(225.3)

(10.4)

3,923.8

3,944.6

(20.8)

(0.5)

Premium luxury

2,616.6

2,468.5

148.1

6.0

5,095.3

4,572.0

523.3

11.4

Total

6,607.2

6,768.3

(161.1)

(2.4)

13,094.4

12,488.1

606.3

4.9

Corporate and other

262.0

210.1

51.9

24.7

527.6

394.1

133.5

33.9

Total consolidated revenue $ 6,869.2 $ 6,978.4 $ (109.2)

(1.6) $ 13,622.0 $ 12,882.2 $ 739.8

5.7







































































Segment income*:

































Domestic $ 153.1 $ 169.0 $ (15.9)

(9.4) $ 302.5 $ 287.5 $ 15.0

5.2

Import

192.5

203.7

(11.2)

(5.5)

378.7

329.6

49.1

14.9

Premium luxury

257.5

225.7

31.8

14.1

487.0

384.2

102.8

26.8

Total

603.1

598.4

4.7

0.8

1,168.2

1,001.3

166.9

16.7



































Corporate and other

(50.8)

(74.8)

24.0





(102.1)

(150.2)

48.1



Add: Floorplan interest expense

5.8

6.6

(0.8)





11.0

16.0

(5.0)



Operating income $ 558.1 $ 530.2 $ 27.9

5.3 $ 1,077.1 $ 867.1 $ 210.0

24.2



































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.









































Retail new vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

16,760

21,459

(4,699)

(21.9)

33,125

43,128

(10,003)

(23.2)

Import

23,612

36,136

(12,524)

(34.7)

48,148

66,979

(18,831)

(28.1)

Premium luxury

17,518

19,569

(2,051)

(10.5)

33,059

36,418

(3,359)

(9.2)





57,890

77,164

(19,274)

(25.0)

114,332

146,525

(32,193)

(22.0)



































Retail used vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

25,180

28,056

(2,876)

(10.3)

51,776

52,535

(759)

(1.4)

Import

25,786

27,128

(1,342)

(4.9)

52,315

52,229

86

0.2

Premium luxury

21,381

22,370

(989)

(4.4)

43,330

41,904

1,426

3.4





72,347

77,554

(5,207)

(6.7)

147,421

146,668

753

0.5









































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





















2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Domestic:

































Ford, Lincoln

10.8

9.4

10.8

10.3

















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

9.6

9.8

9.4

10.3

















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

8.6

8.6

8.8

8.8

















Domestic total

29.0

27.8

29.0

29.4





















































Import:

































Toyota

20.4

20.9

20.8

21.6

















Honda

9.0

15.5

10.0

14.0

















Nissan

2.1

2.7

2.3

2.6

















Hyundai

3.3

2.3

3.1

2.1

















Subaru

3.0

2.8

3.1

2.9

















Other Import

2.9

2.6

2.8

2.5

















Import total

40.7

46.8

42.1

45.7





















































Premium Luxury:

































Mercedes-Benz

11.6

8.6

10.3

8.8

















BMW

9.5

7.9

9.5

7.1

















Lexus

2.8

2.7

2.9

2.8

















Audi

2.8

2.6

2.5

2.5

















Jaguar Land Rover

1.5

2.0

1.7

2.1

















Other Premium Luxury

2.1

1.6

2.0

1.6

















Premium Luxury total

30.3

25.4

28.9

24.9

























































100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































AUTONATION, INC UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

























































































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,















2022

2021

2022

2021







































Capital expenditures (1) $ 106.1 $ 74.3 $ 156.9 $ 118.7









Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 1.8 $ 7.7 $ 2.6 $ 28.9









Stock repurchases:



























Aggregate purchase price $ 403.9 $ 736.1 $ 784.9 $ 1,042.2











Shares repurchased (in millions)

3.7

7.5

7.2

11.3







































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 27.3 $ 34.7 $ (7.4) $ 54.8 $ 66.7 $ (11.9)

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(5.1)

(6.0)

0.9

(8.8)

(14.9)

6.1

































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit $ 22.2 $ 28.7 $ (6.5) $ 46.0 $ 51.8 $ (5.8)































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





























































June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021











































Cash and cash equivalents $ 336.5 $ 60.4 $ 59.5













Inventory $ 1,905.3 $ 1,847.9 $ 1,756.2













Total floorplan notes payable $ 1,517.4 $ 1,457.6 $ 1,571.3













Non-vehicle debt $ 3,546.5 $ 3,198.4 $ 1,997.3













Equity $ 2,325.0 $ 2,377.0 $ 2,856.8













New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

11 days

9 days

14 days













Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

40 days

40 days

34 days









































































































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (2)























































Leverage ratio



1.53x

















Covenant less than or equal to

3.75x















































Capitalization ratio



55.1 %

















Covenant less than or equal to

70.0 %













































































(1) Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period

















(2) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data) Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)























































































Six month ended June 30,





Income from Continuing Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

















































2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021











































From continuing operations, as reported $ 982.3 $ 828.9 $ 243.7 $ 204.5

24.8 %

24.7 % $ 738.6 $ 624.4







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

























(0.2)

(0.2)







As reported

























738.4

624.2 $ 12.25 $ 7.63













































Gain on equity investment

-

(7.5)

-

(1.8)









-

(5.7) $ - $ (0.07)











































Adjusted $ 982.3 $ 821.4 $ 243.7 $ 202.7

24.8 %

24.7 % $ 738.4 $ 618.5 $ 12.25 $ 7.56











































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 2,829.5

3,425.7 $ (596.2)

(17.4) $ 5,536.9

6,403.0 $ (866.1)

(13.5)



Retail used vehicle

2,245.2

2,083.4

161.8

7.8

4,526.3

3,724.2

802.1

21.5



Wholesale

151.8

136.9

14.9

10.9

323.8

241.8

82.0

33.9

Used vehicle

2,397.0

2,220.3

176.7

8.0

4,850.1

3,966.0

884.1

22.3

Finance and insurance, net

351.2

368.7

(17.5)

(4.7)

702.2

681.2

21.0

3.1



Total variable operations

5,577.7

6,014.7

(437.0)

(7.3)

11,089.2

11,050.2

39.0

0.4

Parts and service

995.9

937.0

58.9

6.3

1,962.2

1,773.8

188.4

10.6

Other

8.9

7.1

1.8





14.5

15.7

(1.2)



Total revenue $ 6,582.5

6,958.8 $ (376.3)

(5.4) $ 13,065.9

12,839.7 $ 226.2

1.8











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 341.4

320.4 $ 21.0

6.6 $ 674.8

510.0 $ 164.8

32.3



Retail used vehicle

140.3

180.2

(39.9)

(22.1)

259.3

305.0

(45.7)

(15.0)



Wholesale

9.4

22.3

(12.9)





21.4

37.3

(15.9)





Used vehicle

149.7

202.5

(52.8)

(26.1)

280.7

342.3

(61.6)

(18.0)

Finance and insurance

351.2

368.7

(17.5)

(4.7)

702.2

681.2

21.0

3.1



Total variable operations

842.3

891.6

(49.3)

(5.5)

1,657.7

1,533.5

124.2

8.1

Parts and service

461.0

426.7

34.3

8.0

902.9

809.9

93.0

11.5

Other

2.3

1.4

0.9





4.5

2.2

2.3



Total gross profit $ 1,305.6

1,319.7 $ (14.1)

(1.1) $ 2,565.1

2,345.6 $ 219.5

9.4











































































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

55,889

77,081

(21,192)

(27.5)

110,428

146,293

(35,865)

(24.5)

Used

73,211

80,452

(7,241)

(9.0)

149,152

152,018

(2,866)

(1.9)







129,100

157,533

(28,433)

(18.0)

259,580

298,311

(38,731)

(13.0)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 50,627

44,443 $ 6,184

13.9 $ 50,140

43,768 $ 6,372

14.6

Used $ 30,668

25,896 $ 4,772

18.4 $ 30,347

24,498 $ 5,849

23.9





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 6,109

4,157 $ 1,952

47.0 $ 6,111

3,486 $ 2,625

75.3

Used $ 1,916

2,240 $ (324)

(14.5) $ 1,738

2,006 $ (268)

(13.4)

Finance and insurance $ 2,720

2,340 $ 380

16.2 $ 2,705

2,284 $ 421

18.4

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,452

5,518 $ 934

16.9 $ 6,304

5,016 $ 1,288

25.7















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,























2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

43.0

49.2

42.4

49.9

















Used vehicle

36.4

31.9

37.1

30.9

















Parts and service

15.1

13.5

15.0

13.8

















Finance and insurance, net

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

















Other

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

26.1

24.3

26.3

21.7

















Used vehicle

11.5

15.3

10.9

14.6

















Parts and service

35.3

32.3

35.2

34.5

















Finance and insurance

26.9

27.9

27.4

29.0

















Other

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

12.1

9.4

12.2

8.0



















Used vehicle - retail

6.2

8.6

5.7

8.2



















Parts and service

46.3

45.5

46.0

45.7



















Total

19.8

19.0

19.6

18.3



























































































(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

















