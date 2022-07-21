Argentem Creek Partners establishes MENA and Asia HQ in Abu Dhabi in partnership with ADIO

The US-based emerging market credit specialist firm establishes a new regional hub in Abu Dhabi Global Market, amid optimism over the region's prospects

The partnership, formed as part of ADIO's AED 2 billion Innovation Programme, aims to increase investment opportunities in the region

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentem Creek Partners (Argentem Creek), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), will establish a new regional hub in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the region's leading international financial centre. The partnership is part of ADIO's AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) Innovation Programme that supports innovative companies in high-growth areas, including financial services. Argentem Creek's new hub aims to increase access to investment opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia.

Left to right: Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO and Daniel Chapman, CEO Argentem Creek Partners. (PRNewswire)

The US-based firm is an emerging market credit specialist firm investing across special situations, private credit, high yield and trade finance. Under the agreement, ADIO will provide financial and non-financial incentives to support the establishment of Argentem Creek's regional hub in Abu Dhabi.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said, "Abu Dhabi's banking, insurance and asset management sectors are driving the region's tremendous growth. ADIO's partnership with Argentem Creek will benefit a range of sectors in the region, including manufacturing, logistics, trade finance and food security, by providing access to the firm's emerging market and credit expertise to support existing and future opportunities. The partnership will also help to develop local talent and support the continued growth of Abu Dhabi's financial services infrastructure with emerging markets knowledge and deal flow. The partnership through ADIO's Innovation Programme illustrates our continued commitment to accelerating innovation in high-growth areas that will create impactful progress in the UAE and the wider region."

Argentem Creek will seek to cultivate local and regional partnerships to expand the region's access to investment opportunities across industry sectors by leveraging its expertise in emerging markets, restructuring and governance best practices. In addition to its emerging markets special situations flagship strategy, specific areas of focus for the office include Asia-focused assets, trade finance in energy transition materials and the firm's other strategies across the MENA region.

Daniel Chapman, Argentem Creek CEO & CIO, said, "I am excited about our partnership with ADIO and grateful for their commitment, support and guidance that has been integral in accelerating our expansion into the region. Our Abu Dhabi regional office marks an important milestone in the firm's strategic expansion to support the Middle East, Asia and Africa with greater proximity to clients, deal flow and investors in existing and future opportunities. Strong government support has established Abu Dhabi as a fast-developing, inclusive financial centre that fosters innovation. Abu Dhabi offers the infrastructure, business opportunities and highly skilled local talent that will enhance our existing global relationships and investment expertise. We are committed to creating value across strategic industry verticals and are thrilled to be part of the next chapter in Abu Dhabi's development vision and growth."

Argentem Creek will benefit from Abu Dhabi's access to global markets and talent, and a favourable time zone that overlaps with key international markets. Moreover, ADGM's strong framework for asset management companies and funds, fosters a business-friendly environment for industry practitioners while retaining appropriate levels of investor protection. Being established in Abu Dhabi's international financial centre, Argentem Creek will benefit from the local footprint and gain access to some of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADIO enables opportunities for innovative investors and businesses of all sizes, facilitating connections across Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem to help them establish and grow in the emirate. With a comprehensive range of tailored services and incentives, ADIO helps businesses achieve long-term, sustainable success in the market and across the region.

About Argentem Creek Partners

Argentem Creek Partners is an emerging markets credit specialist firm committed to delivering value for investors and partners. The firm invests in special situations, private credit, high yield, and trade finance.

Headquartered in New York, with resources in Minneapolis, London, and Buenos Aires, Argentem Creek was founded in 2015 by Daniel Chapman and his former team from Cargill, Inc. subsidiary, Black River Asset Management. For more information please visit www.argentemcreek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Argentem Creek Partners