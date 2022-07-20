Major Spanish Fashion Retailer Names Givex Global Gift Card Provider

Givex will launch its best-in-class gift card program in 900 locations in 40 countries, with more than 1,000 to follow in phase two

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today it has been named global gift card provider by a popular Spanish fashion retail brand. The agreement will kick off within a few weeks with 900 locations in 40 countries, including the whole of Europe, the United States, and Oman, Qatar.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest win for Givex Europe, with a storied retailer with a sizable global footprint," said Francois Simarro-Doyon.

"This is a major step forward for Givex's continued international growth."

Givex is a comprehensive global customer engagement and business insights platform. In addition to gift card programs, Givex offers GivexPOS, loyalty programs, payment systems and robust analytics to help its clients make efficient business decisions.

"Our ability to deliver elite gift card programs continues to be recognized by notable retailers across the globe," said Simarro-Doyon. "This announcement is a clear illustration of our ability to provide solutions for retailers of any size, in any industry. We are hard at work on the first phase of the launch and expect to share more good news during the balance of the year."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 100,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Givex