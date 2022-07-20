BeLatina TV HOST, CELEBRITY DENTIST AND FORMER THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI STAR KARENT SIERRA SHARES HER 3-STEP ROUTINE FOR A HEALTHY SUMMER SMILE!

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

This summer, the most essential and attractive accessory you will need is a radiant smile! Karent Sierra, celebrity dentist and star of The Real Housewives of Miami season two knows firsthand the importance of clean teeth and an oral health routine. Between her professional career and her life on camera, Karent is always in the public eye and knows how to put her best face forward.

She discusses her three essential tips for a healthy summer smile and shares her own oral health routine that anyone can follow at home. In this segment, she expands on the following:

BRUSH: You've been told to brush twice a day, but what time is best? When you first wake up or after a meal? Can you still enjoy coffee and red wine? Learn the do's and don'ts to achieving a bright white smile.

FLOSS: Learn not only how often you should floss, but WHY flossing is such a crucial part of a healthy oral care routine.

RINSE: Mouthwash is not only a remedy for bad breath! It should also be an essential part of your oral health routine, fighting plaque, protecting gums and building strong teeth.

MORE ABOUT KARENT SIERRA

Dr. Karent Sierra, also known as the "Celebrity Dentist," was born in New York City and raised in Miami with Columbian roots. She graduated as a dentist from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1999. Dr. Sierra is known to many for her appearance in the Real Housewives of Miami series. She's been a dentist for more than 19 years and owns a private practice where she offers a variety of services, including extreme smile makeovers. Last year, she became the host of the BeLatina TV Show that airs on Lifetime TV FYI. Dr. Sierra also has a passion for helping people who are less fortunate and is the founder of the Sharing Smiles Foundation, a non-profit that provides dental services to some of the poorest communities around the world.

