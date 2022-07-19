Mount Emei Unveils Major Promotions to Fuel Tourism Development

EMEISHAN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15th, the city of Emeishan hosted a culture and tourism marketing and sales press conference in Chengdu, where "five major" promotion activities and boutique tourism routes.

Located around the 30th parallel north, Mount Emei is situated close to southwestern China's mega city Chengdu. Boasting a max elevation of 3,099m and a forest coverage rate of 94%, Mount Emei is also world-famous as both World Cultural Heritage and World Natural Heritage.

For the second half of the year, the Mount Emei scenic zone has unveiled the "five major" promotion activities to attract visitors, including admission ticket "buy one get one free" for citizens of Sichuan and Chongqing, and a total of 3,000 free admission tickets up for grabs every month, which are accessible to domestic and foreign visitors alike by simply following the scenic zone's official WeChat Public Account, according to the Municipal Government of Emeishan City. In addition, those under the age of 18 years-old may enter the scenic free of charge between July 1st and August 31st, admission ticket+sightseeing vehicle ticket+cable car ticket are given out to social media influencers for free, and individuals related to Teachers' Day, International Students' Day, Journalist Day, etc. are entitled to free admission.

Furthermore, Mount Emei is also rolling out even bigger discounts for its culture and tourism products. Students may enjoy 50% off for the Only Emeishan live action performance, and admission is waived for high school students that participated in China college entrance examination. Teachers and students are entitled to free or half-price access to the hot springs at resorts and hotels such as Mount Emei Hot Spring Hotel, JZ Hotel and Yu Quan Wan.

To fully enhance tourist experience around the mountain, the city of Emeishan has invested in the construction of Utopia, Sixi Valley Karst Cave, Ling Xiu Hot Spring, Happy Water World at Yu Quan Wan, etc., and developed new tourism activities like rock climbing, parasailing and study-travel programs. Worth noting is that the Mount Emei scenic zone is going to unveil its "cloud sea and starry sky camping" at Leidongping, which is located some 2,000m above sea level, toward the end of July. Tourists may stay at the camp ground and enjoy a meal of hot pot in the "cloud sea" and under a "starry sky".

The summer vacation period in July is emphatically fueling the rapid recovery of the Mount Emei tourism market. The scenic zone's daily average visitor count has maintained at around 20,000 visitors, with the number nearing 30,000 on weekends. So far this month, the scenic zone has already received 256,000 visitors.

