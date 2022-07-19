CASTALOOP USA Expands Cargo Handling Operations to U.S. Inland Waterways with new Lemont (IL) Terminal

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CASTALOOP USA, Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., announced the opening of a new terminal operation located in Lemont (IL). CASTALOOP USA, Inc. will provide bulk, break-bulk, and project cargo heavy lift customers with seamless marine and cargo handling services on the Illinois River at mile marker 300, connecting to the Mississippi River System and its tributaries.

"By expanding our network of terminal operations at the heart of the USA, we envision to provide a new alternative for the Midwest River system customers to reach new markets while maintaining the trusted cargo care they have grown accustomed to receive throughout our facilities, in support of a strong global supply chain." said Philip O'Brien, President of CASTALOOP USA, Inc.

The Lemont (IL) terminal is strategically located to serve markets in the greater Chicago area with barge-to-truck services, and easily accessed through the interstate highway network. Offering over 13 acres of outdoor storage and 65,000 square feet of indoor warehousing, suitable for steel, non-ferrous metals, forest products, super sacks and palletized goods, customers will benefit from CASTALOOP USA, Inc.'s commodity-specific cargo handling expertise. The terminal is a central direct link to global markets through the river system.

"Our operations are up and running at Lemont with the recent handling of steel pipe destined for the oil and gas market in the southern USA," explained Mike Taylor, CASTALOOP USA, Inc.'s General Manager at Lemont. "The terminal has available capacity, and we are ready to work with customers to get their products to market safely and efficiently."

About LOGISTEC Corporation

CASTALOOP USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. and part of LOGISTEC Corporation, which is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

