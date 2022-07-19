Beat the Heat: Ice Cream Sales Surge on JDDJ and JD.com's Shop Now

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, released consumption data that reveals shopping trends in the middle of the hot summer. The heat waves are driving strong growth in sales of ice cream and popsicles, which respectively increased by 189% and 109% month-over-month, and the sales of sparkling wine, soft drink, fruit and other iced products are surging as well on JDDJ and JD.com's Shop Now.

According to the report of China Meteorological Administration, the average temperature in June across the country hit the highest since 1961. The on-demand model of retail enables consumers to place order online while staying at home, and the products will be packaged and delivered within one hour, from nearby physical stores. More consumers tend to get quality products at a reasonable price, in a more convenient way using services provided by on-demand retail platforms such as JDDJ and JD.com's Shop Now.

Based on the data of JDDJ and Shop Now, ice creams of Wall's, Cornetto, Chilez and BAXY are the bestsellers this summer. Generation Z consumers prefer alcopop beverages to cool off. The sales of alcopop beverages pumped by 310%, and the sales of beers also increased by 74% month-over-month. With the heating weather, the sales of herbal tea, iced soy milk, carbonated drinks also rose 70%, the sales growth of seasonal fruits such as peach and plum has doubled as well.

Meanwhile, the on-demand delivery platform Dada Now has launched the 2022 "Summer Cooling Plan" for the 6th consecutive year, providing caring services and diverse benefits for Dada Now riders running in the hot weather in cities across the country. At present, the Plan has covered riders working in hundreds of cities and counties, and is expected to distribute tens of thousands free gift packs to the riders, including quick-dry clothes, ice sleeves, water bottles and heatstroke prevention medicines.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA".

