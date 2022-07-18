Eat Meati™ Makes Retail Debut in Select Sprouts Farmers Market Locations with Plans for Widespread Expansion Later This Year

Consumers in Colorado will be the first to purchase Meati™ Chicken and Steak offerings in

retail at select Sprouts Farmers Markets and on-menu at all Birdcall locations

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Meati™, the juicy, delicious alternative whole-food proteins made from mushroom root by Meati Foods, today hit retail shelves for the first time at three Sprouts Farmers Market locations in the Denver-Boulder area.

Meati Foods

This entrance to retail comes alongside their expanded partnership with Birdcall, an all-natural fast-casual restaurant group. This marks a major step in Meati Foods' mission towards accessibility, with plans to achieve a national, omni-channel footprint by late-2023, including all Sprouts Farmers Market locations by the end of 2022.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such well-recognized, respected and purpose-driven partners like Sprouts Farmers Market and Birdcall as we bring our category-first whole-food cutlets and steaks to shelves and plates in our home state of Colorado," said Scott Tassani, President of Meati Foods. "Given the consistent record-breaking sellouts of our Meati products online, we're eager to pilot on-shelf with Sprouts with an eye toward rapid expansion in the coming months."

Meati Foods currently operates from its Pilot Ranch and this fall will expand production to its Mega Ranch, which has the capacity to produce more than 45 million pounds annually, significantly scaling production to accommodate national retail and foodservice demand.

"As a trusted grocer for those looking to discover new, better-for-you products and ingredients, we're excited to be the first to offer Meati on shelves at three of our Colorado locations, and soon enough nationwide," said Matt Pratta, Culinary Director of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We're impressed by Meati's ability to set new standards in an ever-crowded category and know that Sprouts customers are going to love the taste, nutrition and clean labels that their products offer."

Beginning today, consumers can purchase the Meati Classic Cutlet, Meati Crispy Cutlet and Meati Classic Steak at Sprouts Farmers Market's Boulder (#312), Denver (#334) and Wheat Ridge (#326) locations in the refrigerated and prepared meal sections. Meati is now available at all nine Birdcall locations in Colorado and Arizona as the official alt-protein-of-choice to sub in any sandwich or salad offering and as part of Meati's namesake sandwich menu item.

For those who aren't based in Colorado or Arizona, consumers can still purchase the Meati Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet and Steak Filet online at Meati.com . For more information, connect with Meati on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or at Meati.com .

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to change the way we eat by democratizing access to delicious, nutrient-rich, complete protein in a way that protects and preserves our planet's water, land and air. Eat Meati™ is the debut product line from Meati Foods featuring whole-food cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root utilizing modernized yet ancient and natural processes in a toxicity-free environment with no heavy metals, pesticides or antibiotics. Eat Meati™ made its retail debut in July 2022 after multiple months of record sellouts on its direct-to-doorstep online shop, with plans for a national omni-channel footprint by late-2023. Meati's textures and flavors have won the enthusiastic support of some of food's biggest icons, including David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie's Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of Sweetgreen); Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).

About Sprouts

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood in 2016, offering a new kind of fast-casual dining experience that encompasses fresh and natural ingredients; superior hospitality and service; innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Known for its 100-percent all-natural crispy chicken sandwiches and chef-inspired salads, Birdcall is changing the way people view fast-casual food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to nine locations in six years in addition to five locations planned for 2022, including Birdcall's first out-of-state locations in Arizona and Texas. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com.

